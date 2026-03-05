Who is Bryon Noem? 5 things about Kristi Noem's husband as Corey Lewandowski affair question slammed by DHS Secretary

Though reports have alleged their relationship both Noem and Lewandowski have denied the same.

When pressed further by California Democrat lawmaker Sydney Kamlager-Dove, Noem doubled down, saying “You say conservative women are stupid or sluts. I am neither.”

Noem replied “I am shocked we’re peddling tabloid garbage in this committee.” Speaking of Lewandowski, she said he was a ‘special government employee who works for the White House. There are thousands of them in the federal government.’

Kristi Noem, the Secretary of Homeland Security, slammed a question about ‘sexual relations’ with Corey Lewandowski , during a House Judiciary Committee hearing. She refused to answer questions about her alleged relationship with a Donald Trump ally who is an unpaid advisor in her department.

Noem's husband Bryon attended the hearing, Several people pointed to this, saying “Bryon Noem doesn't look too happy to hear about your blankie problem. Why you drag that poor man with you today? To shame him in person?”.

One page noted “Kristi Noem had to face questions about the plane with a queen-sized bed she and Corey Lewandowski have flown together on right in front of her husband, Bryon.”

The hearing also sparked interest in Noem's husband, and here is all you need to know.

Bryon Noem: 5 things to know about Kristi Noem's husband Bryon grew up in Hamlin County and graduated from Northern State University with a degree in business finance. He and Kristi married in 1992 in Watertown, South Dakota. The couple have three kids together – Kassidy, Kennedy, and Booker. Bryon began to coach basketball after college and even worked on the family farm, before he landed a job at Bryant State Bank as an insurance agent. Later, he bought the insurance portion of the bank, and turned it into Noem Insurance. When he was the First Gentleman of South Dakota, Bryon operated a crop insurance agency near their Castlewood home. After he became the First Gentleman of South Dakota in 2019, Bryon launched ‘This is South Dakota’ initiative which focuses on small town South Dakota. Speaking about Bryon, Noem had said in a 2019 blog post “You see, I married Bryon because I loved him and wanted to build a life with him, but at the time, I really had no idea what kind of father he would be. I had a sneaking suspicion he would be a great dad because he has a wonderful father who is a great role model.” She had added “Bryon loves the Lord and understands the responsibility that God gives to men to lead their families. As the years went by and the kids were born, his actions revealed to me how he viewed fatherhood. He served.”

Lewandowski, meanwhile, has been married to Alison Hardy since 2005. The couple have four kids together.