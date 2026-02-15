Did Kristi Noem travel on a luxury DHS jet with Corey Lewandowski? What we know

A report has intensified scrutiny around Kristi Noem and adviser Corey Lewandowski, alleging the pair travelled together aboard a government-contracted jet featuring a private rear cabin. The claims add to ongoing speculation about their relationship, which both deny, and concerns about optics and management within the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). Rumors about a romantic relationship between the two have circulated for years, first in tabloid coverage and later in magazine reporting. (AP/ Bloomberg)

According to The Wall Street Journal, Donald Trump and senior advisers have been made “uncomfortable” by the alleged relationship, with officials saying the issue has been raised repeatedly.

Luxury jet reportedly used for official travel People familiar with the matter told the Journal that Noem and Lewandowski have travelled across the country on a Boeing 737 MAX jet equipped with a private cabin. Staff reportedly joked about the aircraft as Noem’s “big, beautiful jet,” while official documents describe it as designated for “high-profile deportations”.

A DHS spokesperson said the aircraft is less costly than military planes and is used for deportation operations as well as Cabinet-level travel, reported HuffPost.

Relationship rumours and official response Rumors about a romantic relationship between the two have circulated for years, first in tabloid coverage and later in magazine reporting. One FEMA official described it as the “worst-kept secret in D.C.,” while a former DHS official said, “Everybody knows they’re together. Can I prove it? No, but they’re together”.

Both Noem and Lewandowski are married and have denied the allegations.

DHS spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin dismissed the claims, stating the department does not “waste time with salacious, baseless gossip” and remains focused on homeland security duties, reported HuffPost.

Trump reportedly blocked Lewandowski’s DHS role The Journal reported that Lewandowski sought to serve as Noem’s chief of staff, but Trump rejected the proposal due to the affair rumors.

Officials said the president has continued to raise the issue.

The report also revisits previous aviation controversies during Trump’s second term. Noem reportedly approved the purchase of Spirit Airlines aircraft later found not to be owned by the airline and lacking engines. In October, during a government shutdown, the administration purchased two Gulfstream G700 jets for $172 million for use by Noem and other senior officials.