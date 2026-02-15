Why has DHS partially shut down? Who and what will be affected

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has entered a partial shutdown after a failure by Congress to pass a spending bill to fund the agency. This has triggered a funding lapse on February 14, amid heightened national debate over the role of federal immigration agencies and how they operate. Funding deadlock over immigration policy reforms has paused the DHS funding, forcing a partial shutdown. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)

Why is DHS facing a shutdown? The department's Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), whose agents killed two US citizens during widespread raids and large-scale protests in Minneapolis, is at the root of the funding conflict.

Following the shooting deaths of Alex Pretti and Renee Good in Minneapolis last month, Democrats said they would not support the approval of further funding for DHS unless the new restrictions on federal immigration operations are put in place.

The Democrats have called for reduced patrols, a prohibition on ICE officers using face masks while conducting operations, and the need for a court order before they may enter private property.

The Democrats and the White House have been in negotiations, but by the end of the week, no agreement had been reached. As a result, the department's funding was delayed, leading to the partial shutdown of the DHS.

Who and what will be affected? The closures will be strictly confined to agencies under DHS, in contrast to the historic 43-day shutdown that occurred last October.

The only organizations impacted are those that fall under the purview of DHS, including the Transportation Security Administration, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), and ICE.

Until Congress approves funding, thousands of government employees, from disaster relief workers to airport security guards, will either be placed on furlough or be required to work unpaid.

For example, approximately 95% of TSA's workforce is considered vital. At the country's commercial airports, they will keep scanning travelers and their belongings. However, they will work unpaid until the funding lapse is fixed.

However, the 2025 tax and spending reduction plan signed by President Donald Trump gave ICE and CBP roughly $75 billion and $65 billion, respectively, which they can continue to use for the Republicans' deportation. Therefore, ICE and CBP will continue working uninterrupted.