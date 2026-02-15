Trump ‘uncomfortable’ with Kristi Noem and Corey Lewandowski’s ‘close relationship,’ bombshell report claims

A bombshell report by The Wall Street Journal has claimed that Donald Trump was “uncomfortable” with what it described as a “close relationship” between Kristi Noem and longtime Trump adviser Corey Lewandowski. The Journal’s expose also pointed to a broader dysfunction within DHS, describing the department as being mired in “constant chaos” under Noem’s (L) leadership. (AP/ AP/ Bloomberg)

According to the Journal, sources familiar with the matter said Trump had privately expressed discomfort over Noem’s proximity to Lewandowski. The paper described Lewandowski as playing an influential role around the DHS secretary. The report did not indicate any formal disciplinary action but framed the dynamic as a source of unease for the president.

Neither Noem nor Lewandowski immediately responded publicly to the claims cited in the Journal’s account.

‘Constant chaos’ inside DHS The Journal’s expose also pointed to a broader dysfunction within DHS, describing the department as being mired in “constant chaos” under Noem’s leadership.

Citing unnamed officials, the newspaper reported that Noem has prioritized high-visibility immigration crackdowns, often accompanied by carefully staged photo opportunities and agency-branded attire. Critics within the department were allegedly sidelined, with decision-making increasingly consolidated among a tight circle of aides, the report said.

The article further suggested friction between political leadership and career officials, adding to internal instability.

Coast Guard pilot controversy Among the incidents detailed in the Journal’s report was an episode involving a US Coast Guard pilot. The paper alleged that Noem fired the pilot following a dispute over a missing personal item, described in the report as a blanket. However, the pilot was later rehired because he was needed to operate the aircraft.

The report also mentioned senior DHS figures, including former Border Patrol chief Rodney Scott, in the context of leadership tensions, though it did not detail specific misconduct.

As of publication, DHS had not issued a comprehensive response to the allegations outlined in the Journal’s reporting.