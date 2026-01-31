Why did Kristi Noem shoot her pet dog? Shooting story resurfaces as impeachment calls intensify

The story of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem shooting her pet dog has resurfaced amid intensifying calls by House Democrats to impeach her, bringing attention to an episode from her memoir and its later satirical portrayal on television. The dog-shooting controversy traces back to Noem’s 2024 memoir No Going Back: The Truth on What’s Wrong with Politics and How We Move America Forward. (AP)

House Democratic leaders said they will launch impeachment proceedings against Noem if President Donald Trump does not fire her, citing concerns about her leadership of the Department of Homeland Security, CNBC reported. “The violence unleashed on the American people by the Department of Homeland Security must end forthwith,” House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, Whip Katherine Clark and Caucus Chair Pete Aguilar said in a statement.

Also Read: Trump responds after Kristi Noem faces growing calls to resign, ‘I think she’s doing…’

Noem’s account of killing her dog The dog-shooting controversy traces back to Noem’s 2024 memoir No Going Back: The Truth on What’s Wrong with Politics and How We Move America Forward.

In the book, she wrote about putting down her 14-month-old wirehair pointer, Cricket, after the dog repeatedly behaved aggressively during a pheasant hunt, according to USA Today.

Noem described how Cricket “went out of her mind” chasing birds, escaped her vehicle, killed several chickens and attempted to bite her. After unsuccessfully trying to control the dog, Noem wrote she realized she had to put Cricket down.

The story later became fodder for satire. An episode of South Park aired in August 2025 depicted a running joke that Noem continually shot and killed dogs, using her real-life account as inspiration, USA Today reported.

Also Read: Inside Tom Homan, Kristi Noem's ‘bitter feud’ as Trump's border czar heads to Minnesota: 'Her and Tom don't get along'

Noem's public explanation Noem addressed the criticism on X, saying her actions were consistent with South Dakota law, which allows owners to put down dogs that attack livestock, USA Today reported.

She wrote that Cricket had shown dangerous behavior and that she acted as a responsible owner and neighbour.

According to The Guardian, some critics responded strongly to Noem’s account, with anti-Trump strategist Rick Wilson calling her actions “deliberately cruel” and a Democratic candidate describing them as “disgusting, lazy and evil.”