Trump responds after Kristi Noem faces growing calls to resign, ‘I think she’s doing…’

Donald Trump has addressed claims about Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem being removed from her position in the aftermath of the Alex Pretti shooting. Trump responds after Kristi Noem faces growing calls to resign (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado/File Photo)

“No,” he told reporters on the South Lawn of the White House on being asked if Noem would resign, according to the New York Post. “I think she’s doing a very good job.”

Noem is facing backlash for her handling of the fallout after two people were killed by federal agents. Pretti, a 37-year-old nurse, was fatally shot by a federal agent – the second person to be killed by a federal agent this month, after Renee Nicole Good.

Trump announced that he was sending border czar Tom Homan to Minnesota to handle the situation on the ground, a move that was interpreted as sidelining Noem. Additionally, Gregory Bovino, the Border Patrol official in charge of Trump’s on-the-ground immigration enforcement in Minneapolis, is expected to leave the city, two US officials said, according to The New York Times.

House Democratic leaders call for Kristi Noem to be fired House Democratic leaders threatened to launch impeachment proceedings in a joint statement if Noem isn’t fired “immediately.” The statement was co-signed by Hakeem Jeffries, the House minority leader, Katherine Clark, the Democratic Whip and Pete Aguilar, the Democratic Caucus Chair, and accused the Trump administration of using taxpayer dollars to “kill American citizens, brutalize communities and violently target law-abiding immigrant families.”

“Kristi Noem should be fired immediately, or we will commence impeachment proceedings in the House of Representatives,” they said. “We can do this the easy way or the hard way.”

“Taxpayer dollars should be used to make life more affordable for everyday Americans, not kill them in cold blood,” the House leaders wrote.