Is Gregory Bovino blocked from using social media? All we know about DHS action on Border Patrol Chief

Border Patrol Chief Gregory Bovino has had his access to social media revoked, CNN reported, citing a source familiar with the situation.

The report comes as he expected to depart from the city of Minneapolis, which could signify a change in the White House's stance following the deadly shooting of a second American citizen by federal agents over the weekend.

With Bovino's anticipated exit, President Donald Trump's border chief, Tom Homan, will begin leading the on-site initiatives in the city after the tragic shooting of Alex Pretti on Saturday heightened tensions.

A look at Gregory Bovino's social media activity The controversial border agent had been clapping back at his critics from his @CMDROpAtLargeCA account by posting mugshots of immigrants who had been apprehended, the UK Independent reported. He also responded aggressively to both Republican and Democratic lawmakers on X, defending the shooting of Pretti.

“Carrying a firearm is not a death sentence, it’s a Constitutionally protected God-given right and if you don’t understand this you have no business in law enforcement or government,” GOP Congressman Thomas Massie stated on X.

“Attacking law enforcement is not a right like you want it to be,” Bovino hit back.

He further stated that Texas Representative James Talarico was “spreading lies and fueling violence” for highlighting that Pretti's shooting occurred weeks after the murder of Renee Good.