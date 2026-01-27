Is Gregory Bovino blocked from using social media? All we know about DHS action on Border Patrol Chief
Border Patrol Chief Gregory Bovino's social media access was revoked by the DHS as he faces scrutiny over immigration enforcement actions, a new report claims.
Border Patrol Chief Gregory Bovino has had his access to social media revoked, CNN reported, citing a source familiar with the situation.
The report comes as he expected to depart from the city of Minneapolis, which could signify a change in the White House's stance following the deadly shooting of a second American citizen by federal agents over the weekend.
With Bovino's anticipated exit, President Donald Trump's border chief, Tom Homan, will begin leading the on-site initiatives in the city after the tragic shooting of Alex Pretti on Saturday heightened tensions.
A look at Gregory Bovino's social media activity
The controversial border agent had been clapping back at his critics from his @CMDROpAtLargeCA account by posting mugshots of immigrants who had been apprehended, the UK Independent reported. He also responded aggressively to both Republican and Democratic lawmakers on X, defending the shooting of Pretti.
“Carrying a firearm is not a death sentence, it’s a Constitutionally protected God-given right and if you don’t understand this you have no business in law enforcement or government,” GOP Congressman Thomas Massie stated on X.
“Attacking law enforcement is not a right like you want it to be,” Bovino hit back.
He further stated that Texas Representative James Talarico was “spreading lies and fueling violence” for highlighting that Pretti's shooting occurred weeks after the murder of Renee Good.
Gregory Bovino's role in trump administration
Bovino was the prominent figure in the operation when Pretti - an observer recorded filming agents - was shot multiple times.
The commander asserted that Pretti aimed to “massacre” federal agents - a declaration that provoked outrage among protesters on the streets.
The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) stated that the agents acted in self-defense after Pretti, who they allege was armed with a handgun, resisted their efforts to disarm him on Saturday.
However, eyewitnesses, local officials, and the victim's family have disputed that narrative, emphasizing that Pretti was holding a phone, not a firearm. His parents, in turn, have accused the administration of disseminating “sickening lies” regarding the incident.
Bovino has played a crucial role in the Trump administration's stringent stance on immigration enforcement across various cities, being active on social media and frequently documenting raids while sharing promotional videos that highlight his agents' activities.
