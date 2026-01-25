Who killed Alex Pretti? Border Patrol chief Greg Bovino shares details about agent involved in Minneapolis shooting

Alex Jeffrey Pretti was fatally shot by Border Patrol agents in Minneapolis, Minnesota, amid ongoing outrage over the ICE shooting of Renee Nicole Good. The 37-year-old nurse confronted federal agents and a scuffle followed, after which he was shot. The incident was captured on camera and videos went viral quickly. Border Patrol Commander Greg Bovino shared details of the Alex Pretti shooting in Minneapolis. (Getty Images via AFP)

The Donald Trump administration has jumped to the federal agent's defense in this case as well, calling Pretti a ‘suspect’. Meanwhile, Homeland Security spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin told Associated Press that a firearm and two magazines were recovered from the person. Amid outrage over the shooting of Pretti, the federal agent who pulled the trigger has remained unidentified.

Also Read | Alex Pretti disarmed before shooting? New video alleges chilling details about Border Patrol agent in Minneapolis case His name has not yet been released by authorities but Border Commander Greg Bovino shared key details about the federal agent.

Who shot Alex Pretti? What to know Bovino, addressing a press conference said the officer who shot Pretti was ‘highly trained’ and had served with Border Patrol for eight years. As per Bovino, the agent has ‘extensive training as a Range Safety Officer’, to ensure people on a gun range use the weapon safely.

The DHS, meanwhile, said about the incident: “The officers attempted to disarm the suspect but the armed suspect violently resisted. More details on the armed struggle are forthcoming. Fearing for his life and the lives and safety of fellow officers, an agent fired defensive shots. Medics on scene immediately delivered medical aid to the subject but was pronounced dead at the scene.”

Local authorities have said that Pretti had a license for the firearm, and did not have any serious past criminal record. He had a few parking tickets to his name. After the shooting today, Governor Tim Walz has again condemned the federal agents' operation in Minnesota and asked the Trump administration to withdraw the personnel from the state.