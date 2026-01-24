Minneapolis shooting: Video shows tense confrontation before Border Patrol fatally shoots man

Another clip shows agents approaching and then pushing the individual in the lead-up to the encounter.

Video circulating online appears to show agents wrestling with the man before a series of shots are fired.

The shooting occurred near 26th Street and Nicollet Avenue in south Minneapolis , where authorities said the man was confronted by Border Patrol.

A man was fatally shot by US federal immigration agents on Saturday in Minneapolis amid an ongoing immigration enforcement operation that has already sparked widespread protests.

DHS statement The Department of Homeland Security said the man was armed with a handgun and two magazines and that officers attempted to disarm him. According to DHS, he “violently resisted,” prompting an agent to fire defensive shots.

"At 9:05 AM CT, as DHS law enforcement officers were conducting a targeted operation in Minneapolis against an illegal alien wanted for violent assault, an individual approached US Border Patrol officers with a 9 mm semi-automatic handgun, seen here," DHS said in a statement

"The officers attempted to disarm the suspect but the armed suspect violently resisted. More details on the armed struggle are forthcoming."

"Fearing for his life and the lives and safety of fellow officers, an agent fired defensive shots. Medics on scene immediately delivered medical aid to the subject but was pronounced dead at the scene."

What Minneapolis police chief said In a press conference, Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara confirmed the man’s death and said authorities are investigating the incident. He said the man was a 37-year-old white Minneapolis resident believed to be a US citizen and a lawful gun owner with a permit to carry.