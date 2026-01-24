Minneapolis shooting update: What is unlawful assembly? New order issued after US citizen killed

An unlawful assembly order was issued in Minneapolis on Saturday after a 37-year-old local, believed to be an American citizen, was fatally shot by a Border Patrol agent. Mayor Jacob Frey said he saw a video of the shooting, urging President Donald Trump to withdraw federal officers from Minnesota. Detainees are put on the back of a vehicle during clashes between federal agents and community members (REUTERS)

“How many more residents, how many more Americans, need to die or get badly hurt for this operation to end?” Frey asked in a press conference. He added that “a great American city is being invaded by its own federal government.”

Meanwhile, the DHS issued a statement, saying that officers were conducting a targeted operation against an illegal alien wanted for violent assault. An individual, the suspect, approached US Border Patrol officers with a 9 mm semi-automatic handgun.

Read More: ‘Did they kill him…’: Scary videos from Minneapolis shooting emerge; armed suspect struggled with Border Patrol

“The officers attempted to disarm the suspect but the armed suspect violently resisted. More details on the armed struggle are forthcoming. Fearing for his life and the lives and safety of fellow officers, an agent fired defensive shots. Medics on scene immediately delivered medical aid to the subject but was pronounced dead at the scene. The suspect also had 2 magazines and no ID—this looks like a situation where an individual wanted to do maximum damage and massacre law enforcement,” the DHS said on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

Minneapolis police, meanwhile, stated that they believe the man was a lawful gun owner with a permit to carry a weapon.

Read More: Who is Chloe Renata Tipan Villacis? 2-year-old Minneapolis toddler detained by ICE amid protests

What is unlawful assembly? An unlawful assembly order is a law enforcement directive declaring that a gathering of people is no longer legal and must disperse immediately.

What it means An assembly becomes “unlawful” when authorities determine the crowd is:

Engaging in violence, rioting, or destruction of property, or

Creating a serious public safety threat, or

Refusing to comply with lawful police instructions

Once declared unlawful, police issue an order telling people to leave the area.

What happens if you don’t leave If individuals remain after the order:

They can be arrested for failure to disperse

Police may use crowd-control tactics (tear gas, pepper spray, batons), depending on the situation and local law