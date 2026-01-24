‘Did they kill him…’: Scary videos from Minneapolis shooting emerge; armed suspect struggled with Border Patrol

DHS told Fox News that the suspect was armed, further sharing a photo of his alleged gun kept on a car seat.

Minneapolis shooting update: A Border Patrol-involved shooting incident outside Glam Doll Donuts , near 26th Street & Nicollet Ave, in Minneapolis triggered a massive response on Saturday. Videos from the scene show a man, reportedly the suspect, struggling with federal agents before multiple shots were fired.

“Did they kill that guy? Are you f***ing kidding me dude? Not again. Are you f***ing kidding me dude. That guy's dead,” the person filming adds.

"Holy S**t...what the f**k?" a person filming the video reacts. Then at least nine more shots are heard in the video.

The clip shows four agents wrestling a man to the floor, with a fifth trying to assist them. Whistles can be heard as the struggle goes on before one agent hits a man with an object. Only moments later, gunshots are heard.

Glam Doll Donuts shooting update Meanwhile, Governor Tim Walz tweeted about the incident. “I just spoke with the White House after another horrific shooting by federal agents this morning. Minnesota has had it. This is sickening. The President must end this operation. Pull the thousands of violent, untrained officers out of Minnesota. Now,” he wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

"We are aware of reports of another shooting involving federal law enforcement in the area of 26th Street W and Nicollet Ave. We are working to confirm additional details. We ask the public to remain calm and avoid the immediate area," the city of Minneapolis said on X.

This comes as thousands of demonstrators protesting the crackdown on immigrants crowded the city’s streets in frigid weather, calling for federal law enforcement to leave. Protesters have gathered daily in the Twin Cities since Jan. 7, when 37-year-old mother of three Renee Good was fatally shot by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer, identified as Jonathan Ross. Federal law enforcement officers have repeatedly squared off with community members and activists who track their movements.

