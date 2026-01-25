‘He will lose his finger,’ says DHS after protestor in Minneapolis attacked HSI agent amid Alex Pretti shooting uproar

A person was arrested in Minneapolis on Saturday for allegedly “biting off the finger” of a Homeland Security Investigations officer, informed Attorney General Pam Bondi in a social media post. Federal agents detain a protester along a commercial street during clashes following the fatal shooting of a demonstrator earlier in the day, on January 24, 2026 in Minneapolis,. (Photo by Kerem YUCEL / AFP) (AFP)

“I have directed my federal prosecutors to file charges for this HEINOUS assault on our brave law enforcement officer,” Bondi wrote on X.

Earlier, Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, Kristi Noem, stated that the protester severed the officer's finger after the shooting of 37-year-old Alex Pretti, an intensive care unit nurse from Illinois.

Federal immigration agents fatally shot a man in Minneapolis on Saturday, according to officials -- marking the second deadly shooting of a civilian in the city, which has ignited new protests and anger from state officials. This incident occurred less than three weeks after US citizen Renee Good was shot and killed by an officer from ICE during operations aimed at apprehending undocumented migrants.

