Shocking video captures moment Minneapolis nurse was killed by US agent: ‘What did you do?’

He was first pulled to the ground by the officials. While the struggle continued, one of them fired several shots at him, which led to his death.

The video circulating on social media appears to be recorded by a woman. It shows several officers trying to restrain Pretti.

Pretti, an ICU nurse and an American citizen, was killed less than three weeks after an Immigration and Customs Enforcement ( ICE ) officer shot dead Renee Good, who was also an American national, in her car. Protesters who had taken to the streets over Good’s death intensified demonstrations following Pretti’s death in broad daylight.

A new video doing the rounds on social media captures the moments leading up to the shooting of 37-year-old Alex Pretti by federal immigration agents in Minneapolis , an incident that has sparked massive backlash and protests. The video shows Pretti surrounded by the agents and pushed to the ground before being shot as an eyewitness yells, “What did you do?” at the officers.

Protesters who were at the scene blew whistles as the agents detained him and then stepped away from his body.

When the man died, the woman recording the incident cried out, “What did you do?” in shock and anger.

Who was Alex Pretti? Alex Jeffrey Pretti worked at the US Department of Veterans Affairs and had taken part in protests after Renee Good was killed by an Immigration and Customs officer on January 7.

Pretti was a US citizen born in Illinois. Court papers showed he had no criminal record, and his family said his only dealings with police had been a few traffic fines, according to the Associated Press.

Pretti’s death sparked large protests, with hundreds of people from the neighbourhood turning out in the city. People in the crowd chanted, “Resisting ICE is not a crime” and “Observing ICE is not a crime.”

Armed and masked agents responded with tear gas and stun grenades.