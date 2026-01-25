Protests, tear gas, chaos in Minneapolis over another shooting by US federal agents. What is happening?

The killing of 37-year-old Alex Pretti by immigration agents in Minneapolis has sparked fresh protests and backlash across the US, adding to the outrage that began after Renee Good, an American citizen, was shot on January 7. A US Border Patrol officer shot and killed Alex Pretti, a nurse from Minneapolis. (Agencies)

The department of homeland security (DHS) said Pretti “approached” agents with a pistol and then “violently resisted” being disarmed. However, videos circulating online, which HT.com could not independently verify, show Pretti on a snow-covered pavement seemingly trying to protect a woman protester from being sprayed with chemicals when an agent pulls him onto the icy road.

ALSO READ | Alex Pretti was talking calmly; then a gun grab and shooting: Video analysis shows CBP Minneapolis shooting details Who was Alex Pretti? Alex Jeffrey Pretti, 37, worked at the US Department of Veterans Affairs and had taken part in protests after Renee Good was killed by an Immigration and Customs officer on January 7.

Pretti was a US citizen and was born in Illinois. Court documents showed he had no criminal record, and his family said his only contact with the police had been a few traffic tickets, Associated Press reported.

In a recent call, his parents in Colorado told him to stay safe while attending protests.

How did Alex Pretti die? The department of homeland security described the incident as an attack, saying that a Border Patrol agent acted in self-defence after a man came close carrying what was said to be a handgun and fought back when officers tried to take it from him.

However, videos taken by people nearby showed Pretti holding a mobile phone rather than a firearm. The footage shows him trying to assist other protesters who had been forced to the ground by agents. News agency Reuters verified this footage.