Protests, tear gas, chaos in Minneapolis over another shooting by US federal agents. What is happening?
A US Border Patrol officer shot and killed Alex Pretti, a nurse from Minneapolis and the second person this month to be killed by a federal agent in the city.
The killing of 37-year-old Alex Pretti by immigration agents in Minneapolis has sparked fresh protests and backlash across the US, adding to the outrage that began after Renee Good, an American citizen, was shot on January 7.
The department of homeland security (DHS) said Pretti “approached” agents with a pistol and then “violently resisted” being disarmed. However, videos circulating online, which HT.com could not independently verify, show Pretti on a snow-covered pavement seemingly trying to protect a woman protester from being sprayed with chemicals when an agent pulls him onto the icy road.
Who was Alex Pretti?
Alex Jeffrey Pretti, 37, worked at the US Department of Veterans Affairs and had taken part in protests after Renee Good was killed by an Immigration and Customs officer on January 7.
Pretti was a US citizen and was born in Illinois. Court documents showed he had no criminal record, and his family said his only contact with the police had been a few traffic tickets, Associated Press reported.
In a recent call, his parents in Colorado told him to stay safe while attending protests.
How did Alex Pretti die?
The department of homeland security described the incident as an attack, saying that a Border Patrol agent acted in self-defence after a man came close carrying what was said to be a handgun and fought back when officers tried to take it from him.
However, videos taken by people nearby showed Pretti holding a mobile phone rather than a firearm. The footage shows him trying to assist other protesters who had been forced to the ground by agents. News agency Reuters verified this footage.
Towards the start of the clips, Pretti is seen recording as a federal officer shoves one woman aside and knocks another person down. Alex then steps between the officer and the women, lifts his left arm to protect himself and turns away when the officer pepper sprays him.
Pretti then turns back to help the woman on the ground as the spraying continues. While he is lifting her up, the officer pulls him away and several agents push Pretti onto his hands and knees. One officer removes an object from Pretti’s waistband and quickly steps back from the area.
Later, an officer aiming a handgun at Pretti’s back fires four shots. More gunfire follows as another agent appears to shoot at Pretti.
Chaos in Minneapolis: Key points
- Pretti’s death led to massive protests as hundreds of demonstrators from the neighbourhood gathered in the city, where armed and masked agents used tear gas and stun grenades.
- Demonstrations also took place in New York, Washington DC and San Francisco.
- Soon after the shooting, protesters arrived at the location where the shooting took place. People in the crowd chanted, “Resisting ICE is not a crime” and “Observing ICE is not a crime.”
- There were also chants in memory of Renee Good, another person who was shot and killed by a federal agent in Minneapolis earlier this month.
- The officer who fired the shots has worked with Border Patrol for eight years.
- Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, who is a Democrat, said on social media that he told the White House that Minnesota “must lead the investigation” into the incident.
- US President Donald Trump, without providing evidence, accused local authorities of a “cover-up” to conceal theft and fraud. He shared photos of the gun that immigration officials said was recovered and wrote: “What is that all about? Where are the local Police? Why weren’t they allowed to protect ICE Officers?”
- Pretti’s family released a statement on Saturday evening saying they are “heartbroken but also very angry,” and describing him as a kind and caring person who wanted to help others through his work as a nurse.
- Family members said that Pretti had a handgun and a permit in Minnesota that allowed him to carry it in a concealed way. They added that they had never seen him bring it with him.
- City officials called for calm as protesters hit the streets over Pretti’s death. On Saturday, people also stood in freezing conditions around a memorial in Minneapolis, lighting candles, laying flowers and offering prayers for the 37-year-old man.
- Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said he will try to stop a large spending bill next week unless Republicans remove money for the department of homeland security, a move that raises the chance of a partial shutdown of the US government.
With inputs from agencies
