Alex Pretti was talking calmly; then a gun grab and shooting: Video analysis shows CBP Minneapolis shooting details

Over one second after the officer emerges holding the weapon, a shot rings out. This is followed by at least 9 more, the publication added, citing videos.

As per the video analysis, one officer appears to reach into the scuffle and get the firearm, which the DHS said Pretti had. Officers can be heard shouting ‘he’s got a gun', when the unidentified agent reaches into Pretti's waistband to get the weapon as others subdue him, as per CNN.

However, videos from the incident had shown an agent move away with what appeared to be Pretti's gun before he was shot. While these videos had earlier come from unverified sources, a detailed analysis by CNN has now confirmed this to be true.

After Pretti's shooting the federal authorities have tried to indicate that he was armed, which is why he was shot. President Donald Trump hinted at it as well on Truth Social, which was later shared by the official White House handle. Further, DHS identified Pretti as a ‘suspect’ and spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin told Associated Press that a firearm and two magazines had been recovered from him.

Alex Pretti, a 37-year-old nurse in Minneapolis , Minnesota, was fatally shot by a Border Patrol agent on Saturday. Pretti reportedly got into a confrontation with federal agents as tempers have been frayed in Minnesota after ICE agent Jonathan Ross shot and killed Renee Nicole Good towards the start of the month.

The videos showed that the officer who took the weapon had nothing in his hand before approaching Pretti, the publication noted.

CNN added it was unclear if the officer who took the weapon from Pretti told the others once he had taken it away. It was also unclear which agent first fired at Pretti, the publication noted.

The DHS, in its statement, said, “The officers attempted to disarm the suspect but the armed suspect violently resisted…Fearing for his life and the lives and safety of fellow officers, an agent fired defensive shots.” However, CNN reported that in the videos, the publication didn't see Pretti wielding a weapon. He was seen carrying a cellphone in one hand earlier in the encounter, as per clips.

Local authorities have already clarified that he had a license for his firearm.

Meanwhile, TMZ cited the video accessed by Associated Press and noted that it appeared Pretti was speaking calmly with officers before the altercation which turned fatal. He was seen with hands up in front of his chest and the exchange only appeared to get physical once an agent put his hand on Pretti and began to push him back towards the curb.