Trump's private message about Alex Pretti, Minneapolis shooting revealed; ‘the gunman was…’

President Donald Trump defended the Border Patrol and ICE officers after the shooting of Alex Pretti in Minneapolis on Saturday. In a Truth Social post, the 79-year-old slammed Gov Tim Walz and the city's mayor, Jacob Frey, for their handling of the situation, further alleging fraud in Minnesota. Donald Trump reacted to the Alex Pretti's shooting in Minneapolis on Saturday (REUTERS)

“This is the gunman’s gun, loaded (with two additional full magazines!), and ready to go – What is that all about? Where are the local Police? Why weren’t they allowed to protect ICE Officers? The Mayor and the Governor called them off? It is stated that many of these Police were not allowed to do their job, that ICE had to protect themselves — Not an easy thing to do!” Trump wrote.

“LET OUR ICE PATRIOTS DO THEIR JOB! 12,000 Illegal Alien Criminals, many of them violent, have been arrested and taken out of Minnesota. If they were still there, you would see something far worse than you are witnessing today!”

Trump's private messages revealed Meanwhile, CNN cited a source to report that Trump has privately defended the unidentified Border Patrol agent who fatally shot Pretti. Three sources told the publication that internal conversations at the White House have been centered around why Alex Pretti was carrying two magazines.

The president has also expressed frustration behind closed doors that ‘his intended immigration messaging is getting lost amid the chaos in Minnesota’, the report stated.

“Trump has sought to personally speak out on the matter in an attempt to shift the narrative.”

Meanwhile, Department of Homeland Security spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement that federal officers were conducting an operation and fired “defensive shots” after a man with a handgun approached them and “violently resisted” when officers tried to disarm him.

In bystander videos of the shooting that emerged soon after, Pretti is seen with a phone in his hand, but none appear to show him with a visible weapon. Minneapolis police chief Brian O'Hara and Pretti's family said that the 37-year-old was a lawful gun owner with a permit to carry.