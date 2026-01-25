Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Trump's private message about Alex Pretti, Minneapolis shooting revealed; ‘the gunman was…’

    President Donald Trump defended the Border Patrol and ICE officers after the shooting of Alex Pretti in Minneapolis on Saturday. 

    Published on: Jan 25, 2026 5:53 AM IST
    By Yash Nitish Bajaj
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    President Donald Trump defended the Border Patrol and ICE officers after the shooting of Alex Pretti in Minneapolis on Saturday. In a Truth Social post, the 79-year-old slammed Gov Tim Walz and the city's mayor, Jacob Frey, for their handling of the situation, further alleging fraud in Minnesota.

    Donald Trump reacted to the Alex Pretti's shooting in Minneapolis on Saturday (REUTERS)
    Donald Trump reacted to the Alex Pretti's shooting in Minneapolis on Saturday (REUTERS)

    “This is the gunman’s gun, loaded (with two additional full magazines!), and ready to go – What is that all about? Where are the local Police? Why weren’t they allowed to protect ICE Officers? The Mayor and the Governor called them off? It is stated that many of these Police were not allowed to do their job, that ICE had to protect themselves — Not an easy thing to do!” Trump wrote.

    “LET OUR ICE PATRIOTS DO THEIR JOB! 12,000 Illegal Alien Criminals, many of them violent, have been arrested and taken out of Minnesota. If they were still there, you would see something far worse than you are witnessing today!”

    Read More: 'Alex Pretti and Renee Good...': Intense reactions to latest Minneapolis shooting; ICE and Border Patrol slammed

    Trump's private messages revealed

    Meanwhile, CNN cited a source to report that Trump has privately defended the unidentified Border Patrol agent who fatally shot Pretti. Three sources told the publication that internal conversations at the White House have been centered around why Alex Pretti was carrying two magazines.

    The president has also expressed frustration behind closed doors that ‘his intended immigration messaging is getting lost amid the chaos in Minnesota’, the report stated.

    “Trump has sought to personally speak out on the matter in an attempt to shift the narrative.”

    Read More: Who is Jose Huerta Chuma? Illegal alien at the center of Alex Pretti Minneapolis shooting

    Meanwhile, Department of Homeland Security spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement that federal officers were conducting an operation and fired “defensive shots” after a man with a handgun approached them and “violently resisted” when officers tried to disarm him.

    In bystander videos of the shooting that emerged soon after, Pretti is seen with a phone in his hand, but none appear to show him with a visible weapon. Minneapolis police chief Brian O'Hara and Pretti's family said that the 37-year-old was a lawful gun owner with a permit to carry.

    • Yash Nitish Bajaj
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Yash Nitish Bajaj

      Yash Bajaj is a part of the US team at Hindustan Times. With over four years of experience covering the US, he has developed passion for American football, NBA and other non-cricket sports. In free time, you will find Yash toying with AI tools, watching movies and discussing conspiracy theories. Read More

    recommendedIcon
    Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
    News/World News/Us News/Trump's Private Message About Alex Pretti, Minneapolis Shooting Revealed; ‘the Gunman Was…’
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes