Alex Pretti was kind-hearted, wanted to help; Minneapolis local's friends pay tribute after shooting

As the death of 37-year-old Alex Pretti continues to dominate headlines and spark nationwide protests over ICE and Border Patrol, Pretti's colleagues and community members are sharing personal stories about him. People gather around a makeshift memorial at the site where Alex Pretti was fatally shot by federal agents in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S., January 24, 2026. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein (REUTERS)

Pretti was shot dead by the US Border Patrol agents during a federal operation to arrest an illegal alien in Minneapolis. Authorities claim that Pretti approached the officers with a handgun.

The Minneapolis shooting has triggered massive protests against ICE and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

Read more: Alex Pretti GoFundMe: Minneapolis man hailed as 'American hero' after shooting

Colleague remembers Pretti's kind heart Ruth Anway, a nurse who worked with Pretti, described him as a passionate caregiver and a kind-hearted friend with a sharp sense of humor.

Anway first met Pretti around 2014 when he was a research assistant at the Veterans Affairs medical centre in Minneapolis, she told a New York Times reporter over a call.

Anway said that Pretti "wanted to be helpful, to help humanity and have a career that was a force of good in the world.”

Dr Dimitri Drekonja, another colleague of Pretti at Minneapolis VA, said that Pretti worked to help critically ill veterans and had a great attitude.

He lamented about chatting with him about going to mountain bike ride together on a BlueSky post. He said, “I loved working with him. He was a good, kind person who lived to help.”

Read more: Who killed Alex Pretti? Border Patrol chief shares first details about agent

Neighbor says Pretti had a dog A neighbor of Pretti also talked about his kindness with CBS, even though he did not know him very well.

The neighbor said, “I didn't know Alex super well, but he was a great guy and neighbor.”

The neighbor mentioned that Alex had a dog who passed away a year ago. “I remember how sweet it was that, as his dog was more elderly, less mobile, he'd be willing to carry him down to the yard to get some fresh air and to enjoy the outdoors.”

The neighbor added, “His dog would lay down and Alex would sit with him and pet him for long periods of time. He was very caring, you could tell.”

The neighbor said that the community is heartbroken and is “praying for his family and friends and for justice for him.”