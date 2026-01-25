ICE agent's finger bit off: DHS reveals suspects' photos amid Alex Pretti shooting row

The DHS shared photos of the incident, but posted two people's pictures, making it unclear who it was that bit the agent's finger. “In Minneapolis, these rioters attacked our law enforcement officer and one of them bit off our HSI officer’s finger,” DHS spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin said , adding, “He will lose his finger.”

An ICE agent's finger was bitten off by a protester in Minneapolis , Minnesota amid the ongoing unrest there. Outrage has spilled after the Renee Nicole Good shooting and the situation is likely to worsen after a Border Patrol agent shot and killed a 37-year-old nurse, Alex Pretti on Saturday.

“A Homeland Security Investigations officer's finger ‘was bitten off’ by a protester who showed up at the scene following the shooting of Alex Pretti,” Homeland Security Secretary Noem said at a news conference Saturday evening. Noem further alleged several protesters obstructed and assaulted law enforcement officers on Saturday after the deadly shooting. "We saw objects being thrown at them, including ICE and other objects, and a rampant assault began and even an HSI officer agent's finger was bitten off," she said, providing no further details.

While additional details about the assault have not yet been made public, McLaughlin's post drew many reactions with X users slamming the act of violence against the federal officer.

Reactions to ICE agent's finger being bitten off One person slammed the assaulters as “feral animals,” in a comment to McLaughlin's post. Another added, “This is a horrific injury. I hope doctors can reattach it and the agent regain function of the finger. These violent suspects are depraved.”

Also Read | Who is Jose Huerta Chuma? Illegal alien at the center of Alex Pretti Minneapolis shooting Yet another said, “This is a barbaric animals not a rioter.”

The news about the attack on the ICE agent comes on the same day that conservative independent journalist Cam Higby claimed to have infiltrated Signal group chats in Minneapolis which are dedicated to ‘impeding’, ‘assaulting’ and ‘obstructing’ federal officers on their duties in the city.

As per DHS, ICE law enforcement now face a more than 1,300% increase in assaults, a 3,200% increase in vehicular attacks against them, and an 8,000% increase in death threats. The agency blamed this on rhetoric from politicians, naming Minnesota Governor Tim Walz.

“This unprecedented increase in violence against law enforcement is a direct result of sanctuary politicians and the media creating an environment that demonizes our law enforcement and encourages rampant assaults against them. Dangerous criminals – whether they be illegal aliens or U.S. citizens – are assaulting law enforcement and turning their vehicles into weapons to attack law enforcement. Still, the brave men and women of DHS will not be deterred and will continue arresting the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens. Anyone who attacks law enforcement will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” Homeland Security spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin stated.