Alleged Minneapolis 'Anti‑ICE' Signal group admin names circulate online after Alex Pretti shooting

The recent shooting deaths of Renee Nicole Good and Alex Jeffrey Pretti in Minneapolis, amid an ongoing immigration enforcement operation, have already sparked widespread protests. Residents near the scene of a shooting by a federal law enforcement agent in Minneapolis, Minnesota, US, on Sunday, Jan. 25, 2026. (Bloomberg)

Amid the unrest, social media posts have surfaced claiming the existence of a Signal group allegedly involving several prominent Minneapolis residents.

Cam Higby, a right-wing commentator, shared screenshots of the group on X on Saturday, writing that he had "infiltrated organizational signal groups all around Minneapolis with the sole intention of tracking down federal agents and impeding/assaulting/and obstructing them."

He added, "Each area of the city has a signal or several signals. Let’s start with a screen recording of all members of the south side group to start."

Following this, @jimmy_rustlin, an account known for posting right-wing content, shared claims identifying several individuals using codenames and suggesting their involvement in coordinating activities within the group.

Among those mentioned are people claimed to be local politicians, activists, and community organizers, with specific alleged roles described in the posts.

However, these claims have not been independently verified. HT.com has not confirmed the existence of the Signal group, the identities of its members, or the activities attributed to them. Neither the group nor the individuals named have made any public confirmations.