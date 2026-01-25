National Guard deployed to Minneapolis? Can they make arrests? Tim Walz warns ICE, Trump

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz on Saturday announced that the state's National Guard has been activated and is assisting local law enforcement amid growing protests. This comes hours after Alex Jeffrey Pretti, a Minneapolis local and American citizen, was fatally shot by Border Patrol agents. Gov. Tim Walz speaks during a news conference to respond to the shooting involving a federal law enforcement agent (AP)

Walz further added that ‘Minnesota has had it’, calling on the Trump administration to withdraw ICE agents from Minneapolis. The city's police department said that the National Guard will assist officers in implementing a temporary vehicle perimeter near the scene of the shooting.

Has the Minnesota National Guard been deployed to Minneapolis? “Minneapolis Police resources are already stretched thin because of public safety disruptions federal immigration agents have caused. Due to this, we’ve requested the Minnesota National Guard help with staffing in response to today’s fatal shooting involving federal agents,” the city posted on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“This is out of an abundance of caution to reinforce local community safety efforts near the scene, including support for a vehicle perimeter around the scene to ensure safe passage of residents while preventing entry of materials for barricades and fires.”

This comes after Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey requested Walz to activate the National Guard.

“Guard members will wear neon reflective vests to help distinguish them from other agencies who may be in similar uniforms. They will also remain in close contact with and proximity to the MPD officers they are supporting.” authorities said.

“To be clear, this activation comes at the request of Mayor Frey. The federal gov't does not have involvement in their activities. Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office also requested National Guard assist at the B.H. Whipple Federal Building to fill additional officer shifts.”

Can the National Guard make arrests? State-controlled National Guard can make arrests. They operate with state law enforcement powers, similar to police, and can detain individuals for state-level crimes.

The Minnesota National Guard has been on standby since Renee Nicole Good's death earlier this month.

“We respect and protect everyone's rights to voice concerns and stand up for what they believe in, but we urge all actions to remain peaceful and lawful. Our collective priority remains protecting our neighborhoods and keeping people safe,” officials said.