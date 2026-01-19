Did Kristi Noem blast CBS anchor for naming ICE agent involved in Minnesota shooting? ‘For heaven’s sake….’

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem reprimanded CBS’s Margaret Brennan for referencing the name of the ICE agent involved in the shooting of Renee Good on January 7 in Minneapolis. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem criticized CBS's Margaret Brennan for mentioning the name of ICE agent Jonathan Ross during an interview. (AP)

During a heated interview on CBS’s Face the Nation on Sunday, Noem expressed her anger after Brennan brought up the name of Jonathan Ross — the ICE agent who has been identified by US media as the person who fatally shot Renee Good.

“Let me talk to you about the officer, Jonathan Ross,” Brennan stated, adding that “He was struck, he was hospitalized.”

Noem scolds CBS' Brennan Noem interrupted Brennan before she could complete her question regarding his medical condition.

“Don’t say his name!” she stated. “I mean, for heaven’s sake … we shouldn’t have people continue to do law enforcement when they have an 8000% increase in death threats against them.”

“His name is public,” Brennan responded.

“I know, but that doesn’t mean it should continue to be said,” Noem said, adding that, “people have attacked him and his family, and they are in jeopardy. And we have law enforcement officers every day who are getting death threats, and getting attacked at their hotels.”

Noem on ICE agent Ross' injuries When the anchor asked about the CBS report about an ICE agent having an internal bleeding in the torso during the shooting, Noem refused to talk about his medical records.

She, however, confessed that a probe is being conducted into the agent’s tactics.

“So there is some review of his actions, is what I understand you saying there,” Brennan asked.

“There always is,” the Secretary of Homeland Security responded.

Kristi Noem had earlier confirmed that Ross was admitted to the hospital following the shooting and was discharged on the same day. She stated that he was recovering from his wounds, characterizing him as a seasoned law enforcement officer who felt he was protecting himself and his fellow agents.