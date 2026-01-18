Edit Profile
    Trump to sue CBS? All on White House's threat over Tony Dokoupil ‘Evening News’ interview

    Karoline Leavitt, White House Press Secretary, stated President Donald Trump would sue CBS News if his interview was not fully aired.

    Updated on: Jan 18, 2026 10:16 PM IST
    By Shweta Kukreti
    White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt informed CBS News that President Donald Trump would take legal action against the media outlet if his Tuesday 13-minute interview was not aired in full, reported The New York Times reported.

    President Donald Trump threatened legal action against CBS News if his interview is not fully aired, according to Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt.
    President Donald Trump threatened legal action against CBS News if his interview is not fully aired, according to Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt. CBS (AP)

    Tony Dokoupil of CBS News conducted an interview with Trump on Tuesday for the “CBS Evening News.” Once the interview was completed, Leavitt conveyed a message from the President to Dokoupil and his team, according to the report.

    “He said, ‘Make sure you guys don’t cut the tape, make sure the interview is out in full,'” Leavitt stated as per the Times. Dokoupil responded, “Yeah, we’re doing it, yeah.”

    “He said, ‘If it’s not out in full, we’ll sue your a– off,'” the Press Secretary added, per the Times.

    Dokoupil commented, “He always says that,” based on an audio recording of the conversation that was examined by The Washington Post.

    CBS broadcasts complete segment after White House warning

    CBS News broadcast the complete segment. In a statement acquired by the Times, CBS News stated that it “made the independent decision to air it unedited and in its entirety.”

    Trump's legal action against CBS

    Trump took legal action against CBS, which was resolved by its parent company, Paramount Global, with a payout of $16 million, concerning the editing of a 60 Minutes interview featuring 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris.

    His lawsuit against CBS alleged “deceptive doctoring” in Harris' 60 Minutes interview. Prior to the settlement, legal analysts anticipated that the case would be dismissed based on industry standards related to interview editing. Sources informed The Hollywood Reporter that Paramount was concerned the lawsuit could hinder Skydance's acquisition of the company, which required regulatory approval, including the transfer of FCC licenses. The merger ultimately received approval in August 2025.

    Additionally, the network faced recent criticism for canceling a planned 60 Minutes segment in December that focused on the “brutal and tortuous conditions” at an El Salvador prison where the Trump administration had deported individuals suspected of being illegal immigrants. CBS News editor-in-chief Bari Weiss, appointed to the position by new Paramount CEO David Ellison, defended the choice, asserting that the story “was not ready.”

