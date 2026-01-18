Trump to sue CBS? All on White House's threat over Tony Dokoupil ‘Evening News’ interview

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt informed CBS News that President Donald Trump would take legal action against the media outlet if his Tuesday 13-minute interview was not aired in full, reported The New York Times reported. President Donald Trump threatened legal action against CBS News if his interview is not fully aired, according to Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt. CBS (AP)

Tony Dokoupil of CBS News conducted an interview with Trump on Tuesday for the “CBS Evening News.” Once the interview was completed, Leavitt conveyed a message from the President to Dokoupil and his team, according to the report.

“He said, ‘Make sure you guys don’t cut the tape, make sure the interview is out in full,'” Leavitt stated as per the Times. Dokoupil responded, “Yeah, we’re doing it, yeah.”

“He said, ‘If it’s not out in full, we’ll sue your a– off,'” the Press Secretary added, per the Times.

Dokoupil commented, “He always says that,” based on an audio recording of the conversation that was examined by The Washington Post.

