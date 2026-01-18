Did Renee Good's partner impede ICE agent before Minneapolis shooting? Stunning details emerge

Federal authorities are examining the partner of Renee Nicole Good to ascertain whether she may have obstructed a federal officer just before him shooting and killing Good in Minneapolis, as per two people similar to the investigation who communicated with NBC News. Becca Good is under federal investigation for possible obstruction in connection with the shooting of her partner, Renee Good, (REUTERS)

The federal inquiry into the shooting by Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer Jonathan Ross is focusing on Becca Good, particularly regarding what officials described as her potential connections to activist organizations, and is shifting focus away from Ross’ conduct when he discharged his weapon into Renee Good’s vehicle during an immigration operation last week, according to the sources, NBC News reported.

The deadly incident has sparked protests in Minneapolis and demands for accountability from immigration officers, whose methods have led to at least 10 other shootings since September.

‘Becca Good is the subject of an investigation’ Antonio Romanucci, the attorney representing Becca Good, stated on Saturday that “there has been no contact from the FBI or federal officials indicating Becca Good is the subject of an investigation.”

The Justice Department is also probing Governor Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey under the premise that they colluded to obstruct federal immigration agents through their public remarks, according to a senior law enforcement official and an individual familiar with the situation.

Frey demands probe against ICE agent Democratic officials have expressed their disapproval of ICE's enforcement strategies, asserting in their statements that the investigation is clearly politically motivated. Frey stated that he would not succumb to intimidation.

“The only person not being investigated for the shooting of Renee Good is the federal agent who shot her,” Walz stated.

The Justice Department did not reply to a request for comments regarding Good and chose not to provide any remarks concerning Walz and Frey.

FBI Director Kash Patel mentioned in a post on X that agents were actively present in Minneapolis, “cracking down on violent rioters and investigating the funding networks supporting the criminal actors with multiple arrests already.”

Last week, President Donald Trump referred to Renee and Becca Good as “professional agitators.” He provided no evidence to substantiate this assertion. Following the shooting, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem stated that Renee Good's actions constituted “domestic terrorism.”