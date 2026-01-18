Rene Nicole Good's partner being investigated by federal authorities? Latest update on Becca Good

Federal authorities investigating the fatal shooting of Renee Nicole Good in Minneapolis are reportedly focusing in part on her partner, Becca Good, sources told NBC News. Officials are examining whether she may have impeded an ICE officer moments before Jonathan Ross fired into Renee Good’s vehicle during an immigration operation. This image from video made by Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer Jonathan Ross via Alpha News shows Becca Good, wife of Renee Good, standing outside their vehicle in Minneapolis on Jan 7, 2026. (AP)

According to sources familiar with the matter, the inquiry is probing Becca Good’s actions and possible ties to activist groups, rather than the officer’s conduct at the moment he fired.

Becca Good’s lawyer, Antonio Romanucci, told NBC News that no federal officials had contacted her client to indicate she is a subject of the investigation. A spokesperson for Becca Good’s attorney clarified, per NBC News, that she and Renee Good were partners but not legally married, correcting earlier reports that referred to Renee as Becca’s wife.

Who else is under investigation? The Justice Department is also reportedly investigating Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, citing concerns that their public statements may have impeded federal immigration enforcement.

Both officials have criticized ICE’s tactics and described the investigation as politically motivated.

“The only person not being investigated for the shooting of Renee Good is the federal agent who shot her,” Walz said.

Federal response The fatal shooting has sparked protests in Minneapolis.

FBI Director Kash Patel posted on X that agents were in Minneapolis “cracking down on violent rioters and investigating the funding networks supporting the criminal actors with multiple arrests already.”

Legal experts have criticized the Justice Department’s limited review, noting that a full Civil Rights Division investigation into the officer’s actions could help restore community trust.

Former DOJ domestic terrorism czar Thomas Brzozowski told NBC News that labeling individuals as “domestic terrorists” outside statutory definitions is “super dangerous” and could justify broad investigations into people connected to the victim.

The investigation is ongoing.