What happened at anti‑ICE protests in Minneapolis and Denver today? Latest updates and photos

Anti-ICE protests continued today in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and Denver, Colorado, as demonstrators rallied against federal immigration enforcement actions and the recent fatal shooting of a woman during an ICE operation. The protests came amid tensions over immigration policy and expanded federal enforcement efforts in several US cities. High school students gather for an anti-ICE protest outside the State Capitol in St. Paul, Minnesota, to call for an end to federal immigration detentions and enforcement actions. (AFP)

Demonstrators in both cities are calling for an end to aggressive immigration operations. Talking about the Minneapolis shooting of Renee Good, the Trump administration has said the shooting was an act of self-defense. The claim has been disputed by activists and has fueled ongoing protests.

Minneapolis protests In Minneapolis, hundreds of anti-ICE protesters gathered near City Hall and surrounding downtown areas, according to Reuters. The demonstration escalated when a small group of far-right activists attempted to hold a counter-rally in a neighborhood with a large immigrant population.

The far-right group was quickly outnumbered and chased away by anti-ICE demonstrators chanting slogans calling for ICE and Border Patrol agents to leave the city.