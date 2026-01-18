What happened at anti‑ICE protests in Minneapolis and Denver today? Latest updates and photos
Protests in Minneapolis and Denver continued amid growing tensions over federal immigration enforcement.
Anti-ICE protests continued today in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and Denver, Colorado, as demonstrators rallied against federal immigration enforcement actions and the recent fatal shooting of a woman during an ICE operation. The protests came amid tensions over immigration policy and expanded federal enforcement efforts in several US cities.
Demonstrators in both cities are calling for an end to aggressive immigration operations. Talking about the Minneapolis shooting of Renee Good, the Trump administration has said the shooting was an act of self-defense. The claim has been disputed by activists and has fueled ongoing protests.
Minneapolis protests
In Minneapolis, hundreds of anti-ICE protesters gathered near City Hall and surrounding downtown areas, according to Reuters. The demonstration escalated when a small group of far-right activists attempted to hold a counter-rally in a neighborhood with a large immigrant population.
The far-right group was quickly outnumbered and chased away by anti-ICE demonstrators chanting slogans calling for ICE and Border Patrol agents to leave the city.
Reuters reported that some protesters threw water balloons as temperatures were well below freezing, though no serious violence was observed. Police kept their distance as tensions unfolded, and no official injuries were reported.
Minneapolis police said they were aware of social media claims from a right-wing organizer alleging he was stabbed during a scuffle, but added that no official report has been filed.
Officers received no injury complaints from victims.
Denver rallies
In Denver, protesters marched peacefully through downtown for the second consecutive weekend, according to Denver7.
Demonstrators carried signs and chanted as they expressed frustration over the handling of the Minneapolis shooting and other incidents involving federal agents across the country.
The Denver Police Department said there were no arrests or significant issues reported during today’s demonstrations.
Law enforcement agencies continue to monitor developments in both cities.