Louisville fire map: Denver, Broomfield, Layfette among affected areas; check evacuation details

A grass fire is burning in Boulder County, Colorado along the border with Broomfield, as of Monday afternoon. The fire, moving northeast from 104th Street in Louisville, where it originated, has sparked evacuation in nearby areas. Representational image.(Unsplash)

Dubbed the '104 fire,' the grass fire broke out near the Northwest Parkway and West Dillon Road along the border of Broomfield and Boulder County, Colorado. A massive fire response is underway with a Go Level 3 evacuation order issued.

The areas that have been placed under an evacuation order are Highway 287 in Dillon and the areas north of Dillon and south of the Northwest Parkway.

Louisville Fire Map

The exact location of the fire is the north edge of the Rock Creek Park along 104th Street. Here's a map of the fire as seen on Watch Duty, a non-profit that provides real-time wildfire updates.

The map of the 104 fire in Louisville.(Watch Duty)

Louisville Fire Evacuation Details

Boulder County Alerts (BOCO) issued two evacuation orders, according to reports on Watch Duty. Initially, only localized evacuations were carried out, but that was soon upgraded to a full-scale evacuation as the fire spread.

The first evacuation alert was issued by BOCO for the areas in the area of Highway 287 and Dillon. Later, additional evacuations were ordered in areas north of Dillon and south of Northwest Parkway.

According to the latest update on the fire from the incident command, fire crews have managed to bring most of the grass fire under control. Some hay at the site is still burning, which is causing the smoke.