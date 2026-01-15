Who is Antonio M. Romanucci? Renee Good's wife, family hire lawyer who fought George Floyd case

Renee Nicole Good's partner, Rebecca, her parents and four siblings have reportedly hired an attorney who represented George Floyd's family. Good was fatally shot by an ICE agent identified as Jonathan Ross in Minneapolis, amid the ongoing operations in the state of Minnesota. Now, her family and loved ones want to file a claim against federal officials. Antonio Romanucci's Minneapolis-based co-counsel is attorney Kevin C. Riach. (Romanucci Blandin Law)

They have retained the services of Chicago-based law firm Romanucci & Blandin. Antonio M. Romanucci, a civil rights lawyer, and one of the founding members of the firm, represented relatives of George Floyd after he was killed in 2020 in Minneapolis, by officer Derek Chauvin. The lawsuit against the city and the four officers involved had led to a $27 million settlement for Floyd's family in 2021, and was the largest of its kind involving police misconduct.

Romanucci's Minneapolis-based co-counsel is attorney Kevin C. Riach. Speaking to The Washington Post the lawyer who fought the Floyd case said "What happened to Renée is wrong, contrary to established policing practices and procedures, and should never happen in today's America."

Who is Antonio M. Romanucci? Romanucci started off as a Cook County Public Defender and earned recognition as Leading Lawyers’ Number One Civil Rights Lawyer and Chicago Lawyer Magazine’s 2021 Person of the Year. He has also been recognized for his work towards Chicago communities.

Romanucci's law firm has fought for victims of ‘negligence, abuse, and wrongful death arising from cases of Civil Rights & Police Misconduct, Mass Torts & Class Actions, as well as Medical Malpractice and other catastrophic personal injuries’ as per his company page.

Apart from the George Floyd case, Romanucci was involved in the settlement with MGM Resorts International worth up to $800 million, after the 2017 Las Vegas shooting. He was also involved in the 737MAX case against Boeing International.

Romanucci got his Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from the University of Wisconsin in 1982. His law degree is from UIC John Marshall Law School in 1985. Romanucci is licensed to practice in Illinois.