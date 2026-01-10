New ICE video reveals Becca’s shocking last words to wife Renee Good before shooting; 'drive baby drive'

At this time, Becca, Good's wife, screams ‘Drive, baby, drive’, as per New York Post. Good then appears to back up the car, before it moves forward. The agent can be heard saying ‘woah’ before shots ring out.

The video that emerged today and was reported on by Alpha News, appears to show a different angle, shining new light on what went down. In the video, the ICE agent can be seen getting into a confrontation with Renee and her wife, Becca . The agent is told that they don't change their number plates each day, so he can check in on them later. The agent, after some time, asks the woman – Good – to step out of the car.

New footage from the ICE agent's perspective has emerged in the shooting of Renee Nicole Good in Minneapolis. The earlier video, which quickly became viral online, showed an agent open fire on a woman whose car was surrounded. The agent was later identified as Jonathan Ross by multiple publications.

The snippet of the Alpha News video was shared widely online. It garnered a wide range of reactions.

Reactions to Becca's ‘Drive, baby, drive’ message Conservative commentator Eric Daugherty remarked, “She appears to be a CO-CONSPIRATOR to this terror attack, present for the harassment of agents and directing a would-be M*RDER if this brave ICE agent didn't react so quickly. Disgusting, vile human being.”

Another person said, “Lots of Americans are now calling for Renee Good’s wife to be arrested after she shouted, “Drive Baby Drive!” right as the ICE agent was confronted. She looks like she helped egg on the attack, harassing agents and basically directing a potential M*RDER if this brave ICE agent hadn’t acted fast.”

Yet another added, "…instead of telling Renee to pull over, comply, or stop, she told her to ‘run’.”

Becca releases statement after Renee Good shooting Becca, meanwhile, released a statement to MPR News on Renee's shooting. The statement is as follows –

"First, I want to extend my gratitude to all the people who have reached out from across the country and around the world to support our family.

This kindness of strangers is the most fitting tribute because if you ever encountered my wife, Renee Nicole Macklin Good, you know that above all else, she was kind. In fact, kindness radiated out of her.

Renee sparkled. She literally sparkled. I mean, she didn’t wear glitter but I swear she had sparkles coming out of her pores. All the time. You might think it was just my love talking but her family said the same thing. Renee was made of sunshine.

Renee lived by an overarching belief: there is kindness in the world and we need to do everything we can to find it where it resides and nurture it where it needs to grow. Renee was a Christian who knew that all religions teach the same essential truth: we are here to love each other, care for each other, and keep each other safe and whole.

Like people have done across place and time, we moved to make a better life for ourselves. We chose Minnesota to make our home. Our whole extended road trip here, we held hands in the car while our son drew all over the windows to pass the time and the miles.

What we found when we got here was a vibrant and welcoming community, we made friends and spread joy. And while any place we were together was home, there was a strong shared sense here in Minneapolis that we were looking out for each other. Here, I had finally found peace and safe harbor. That has been taken from me forever.

We were raising our son to believe that no matter where you come from or what you look like, all of us deserve compassion and kindness. Renee lived this belief every day. She is pure love. She is pure joy. She is pure sunshine.

On Wednesday, January 7th, we stopped to support our neighbors. We had whistles. They had guns.

Renee leaves behind three extraordinary children; the youngest is just six years old and already lost his father. I am now left to raise our son and to continue teaching him, as Renee believed, that there are people building a better world for him. That the people who did this had fear and anger in their hearts, and we need to show them a better way.

We thank you for the privacy you are granting our family as we grieve. We thank you for ensuring that Renee’s legacy is one of kindness and love. We honor her memory by living her values: rejecting hate and choosing compassion, turning away from fear and pursuing peace, refusing division and knowing we must come together to build a world where we all come home safe to the people we love."