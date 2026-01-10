Rebecca Brown Good: 5 things Renee Nicole Good's wife revealed after ICE shooting in Minneapolis
The couple had previously lived in Kansas City, Missouri, in the Waldo neighborhood, where they spent about two years before relocating to Minneapolis.
The wife of 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good, who was fatally shot by an ICE agent in Minneapolis, was filmed in the moments after the incident sobbing “it’s my fault” and blaming herself for encouraging her partner to go to the scene.
Rebecca, 40, was outside the car when Renee drove toward an ICE officer, who opened fire on Wednesday, shooting the mother of three in the head and killing her.
“We had whistles. They had guns,” Rebecca Good said in a written statement Friday given to Minnesota Public Radio.
She thanked the people across the US and the world who reached out to the family.
“Renee sparkled. She literally sparkled,” Rebecca Good wrote. “I mean, she didn’t wear glitter but I swear she had sparkles coming out of her pores. All the time. You might think it was just my love talking but her family said the same thing. Renee was made of sunshine.”
Rebecca was reportedly confronting ICE agents outside the vehicle and did not realize her wife had been shot until their SUV sped away and crashed into another car down the block.
She was later seen in visible distress, repeatedly blaming herself for asking Renee to go to the protest site.
Renee Nicole Good, 37, was shot and killed, reportedly by ICE agent Jonathan Ross, in Minneapolis on Wednesday.
5 things Rebecca Brown Good revealed after the ICE shooting
- Rebecca Good said Renee was unarmed and peaceful during the encounter with federal agents. “We had whistles. They had guns,” Rebecca Good said in a written statement Friday that was provided to Minnesota Public Radio, AP reported.
- She described Renee as a deeply spiritual person who believed in compassion across faiths.
- Rebecca said Renee was a Christian who “knew that all religions teach the same essential truth: we are here to love each other, care for each other, and keep each other safe and whole.”
- She thanked supporters from around the world who reached out to comfort the family.
- Rebecca Good also shared a deeply personal tribute to her wife’s personality and presence. “Renee sparkled. She literally sparkled,” Rebecca Good wrote. “I mean, she didn’t wear glitter but I swear she had sparkles coming out of her pores. All the time. You might think it was just my love talking but her family said the same thing. Renee was made of sunshine.”