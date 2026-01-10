Rebecca Brown Good: 5 things Renee Nicole Good's wife revealed after ICE shooting in Minneapolis

The wife of 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good, who was fatally shot by an ICE agent in Minneapolis, was filmed in the moments after the incident sobbing “it’s my fault” and blaming herself for encouraging her partner to go to the scene. Renee Good was fatally shot and killed by an ICE agent in Minneapolis. (X/@specialEDsquad)

Rebecca, 40, was outside the car when Renee drove toward an ICE officer, who opened fire on Wednesday, shooting the mother of three in the head and killing her.

“We had whistles. They had guns,” Rebecca Good said in a written statement Friday given to Minnesota Public Radio.

She thanked the people across the US and the world who reached out to the family.

“Renee sparkled. She literally sparkled,” Rebecca Good wrote. “I mean, she didn’t wear glitter but I swear she had sparkles coming out of her pores. All the time. You might think it was just my love talking but her family said the same thing. Renee was made of sunshine.”

The couple had previously lived in Kansas City, Missouri, in the Waldo neighborhood, where they spent about two years before relocating to Minneapolis.

Rebecca was reportedly confronting ICE agents outside the vehicle and did not realize her wife had been shot until their SUV sped away and crashed into another car down the block.

She was later seen in visible distress, repeatedly blaming herself for asking Renee to go to the protest site.

Renee Nicole Good, 37, was shot and killed, reportedly by ICE agent Jonathan Ross, in Minneapolis on Wednesday.

Also Read | Who is Rebecca Good? Renee Nicole's wife seen crying for help in ICE shooting video