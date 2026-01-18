‘Wish your mother loved you’: Protesters taunt ICE agents outside Whipple Federal Building in Minneapolis | Video

Some protestors can be heard calling the agents as “Nazis”, while a woman can be heard shouting: “I wish your mother loved you, I wish your father never hit you.”

Protests continue outside the Bishop Henry Whipple Federal Building in Minneapolis , where demonstrators have been confronting federal immigration agents amid growing anger over recent Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) actions in the city. Video from the scene shows protesters shouting insults and taunts at officers entering and leaving the building.

The demonstrations are unfolding more than a week after the fatal shooting of Renee Nicole Good, who was killed by an ICE agent during a federal immigration enforcement operation on January 7. The incident has sparked protests and intensified scrutiny of the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown in Minneapolis and St. Paul.

Arrests reported during Whipple building protests According to ABCNews4, at least four alleged “anti-ICE agitators” were arrested during demonstrations outside the Whipple Federal Building.

Also Read: What happened at anti‑ICE protests in Minneapolis and Denver today? Latest updates and photos

ICE confirmed the arrests and shared photos of the men on social media, though the agency did not release their identities.

The agency has maintained that the shooting of Renee Good was an act of self-defense, claiming she attempted to ram officers with her SUV during the operation. The agent involved, identified as Jonathan Ross, reportedly suffered internal bleeding after being struck by the vehicle, ICE said.

Protests continue As reported by CBS News, protesters have been gathering outside the Whipple building for more than a week, often lining the sidewalks, blowing whistles, holding signs, and shouting at federal agents.

While some confrontations have occurred, including an incident where a frozen water bottle was thrown at a vehicle, daytime protests have largely remained on the sidewalk.

Also Read: Jonathan Ross put himself in danger; Minneapolis ICE shooting video analysis appears to clear Renee Good

There have been no reports of serious injuries tied to the protests.

Demonstrators say they plan to continue showing up outside the Whipple Federal Building as long as ICE maintains its presence there.