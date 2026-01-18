Edit Profile
    What happened at State College Regional Airport? All on police situation, flight delays

    Operations at State College Regional Airport are paused as law enforcement manages an incident. Passengers have been asked to avoid the area.

    Updated on: Jan 18, 2026 7:59 PM IST
    By Shweta Kukreti
    The State College Regional Airport is currently experiencing a halt in operations as law enforcement addresses an ongoing incident.

    State College Regional Airport halts operations due to ongoing incident, causing flight delays. (AFP)
    State College Regional Airport halts operations due to ongoing incident, causing flight delays. (AFP)

    The State College airport has communicated that both incoming and outgoing flights scheduled for Sunday, January 18, are experiencing delays, and all passengers are urged to steer clear of the vicinity.

    Although information is scarce at this moment, Centre County 911 has stated that there is no danger to the public. The airport initially request everyone to refrain from entering the area until additional updates are provided.

    Also Read: Pennsylvania boy, 11, admits killing father after he took his Nintendo away: 'I killed daddy'

    What happened at State College airport?

    Law enforcement and other emergency personnel were summoned to the State College airport terminal at around 2:35 am following a report of a man wielding a knife who was being restrained at Taser point behind the rental desk area, as per dispatch reports.

    A substantial police presence was noted at the State College airport, preventing departing passengers from entering.

    State College Regional Airport reopens

    Around 8:45 am, the State College airport announced on Facebook that it had reopened, with flights set to resume shortly.

    “Please check with your airline for exact details on delays or changes to your flight,” the post states.

