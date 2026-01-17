‘I killed Daddy’, Adopted son, 11, admits shooting father in Perry County after he took his Nintendo away

An 11-year-old boy is facing homicide charges after allegedly shooting and killing his father in Perry County, as per Pennsylvania State Police. An 11-year-old boy faces homicide charges after allegedly shooting his father, Douglas Dietz, in Perry County (Unsplash)

According to court documents, the incident took place on the morning of Tuesday, January 13, in Duncannon Borough, WGAL News 8 stated.

Officers arrived at a residence on South Market Street at approximately 3:20 a.m. in response to a report of an “unresponsive male” and discovered Douglas Dietz, 42, deceased from a gunshot wound to the head, according to the documents.

Douglas was located in his bed within the bedroom he shares with his wife, which is linked to their son Clayton’s bedroom via a closet, as stated in the affidavit

Here's what Douglas Dietz's wife said Following an investigation, authorities identified Douglas' son, Clayton Dietz, as the alleged perpetrator.

As per the court records, Douglas' spouse informed the police that she was asleep when a loud sound startled her, and she detected an odor reminiscent of fireworks. She recounted attempting to wake Douglas, but he remained unresponsive. Subsequently, she heard what she initially believed to be water dripping. But when she turned on the light, she discovered it was blood, according to the records.

‘Daddy’s dead’ Law enforcement reported that Clayton subsequently entered the bedroom and exclaimed, “Daddy’s dead.” Officers present at the location also stated they heard Clayton tell his mother, “I killed Daddy.”

Authorities indicated that Douglas and his wife adopted Clayton in 2018.

According to the Pennsylvania State Police, the boy had his Nintendo Switch confiscated just prior to the shooting and was instructed to retire to his bedroom.

How did Clayton find a gun? The wife informed the police that there was a gun safe located in the bedroom; however, she claimed she did not know the location of the key, as per investigators.

Clayton stated that he discovered the key in his father's drawer and opened the safe in an effort to locate his Nintendo Switch, according to the documents.

Clayton confessed to “removing the gun from the safe, loading bullets into it and walking over to his father's side of the bed,” the court document stated. “He pulled back the hammer and fired the gun at his father.”

Charges against Clayton Clayton has been apprehended and charged with criminal homicide, as per the state police.

Clayton has been denied bail and is currently detained at the Perry County Prison, with a hearing set for Thursday, January 22.