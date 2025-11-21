Search
Fri, Nov 21, 2025
Wilson High School shooting: Gunshot reported at Multnomah St, El Sereno; first details out

ByShuvrajit Das Biswas
Updated on: Nov 21, 2025 06:16 am IST

Reports suggested that a shooting had taken place at the Woodrow Wilson High School at 4500 Multnomah St in the El Sereno community of Los Angeles. 

A shooting reportedly took place at the Woodrow Wilson High School at 4500 Multnomah St in the El Sereno community of Los Angeles on Thursday. Several social media posts indicated that a shooting had taken place and the school was on lockdown. However, there has been no confirmation from the authorities yet in this regard.

Police were reportedly investigating reports of a shooting. Image for representational purposes.(Pixabay)
Police were reportedly investigating reports of a shooting. Image for representational purposes.(Pixabay)

ABC7 Eyewitness News reported that the Los Angeles Police Department had responded to reports of a shooting there.

A person on Facebook said that the school was on lockdown as there was a shooting. “My husband works there,” the person added, expressing concern. Another person claimed that a kid was shot and it was gang affiliated, but the incident took place outside the school, not inside, by the dash stop. However, local media reports clarified that when Los Angeles Fire Department cleared the scene, they said that no victims had been found.

Yet another person asked, “Does anyone know what’s happening at Wilson High School?”.

One person replied, “Im here at the school its on lockdown my daughter herd the shots she said it sounded like it was in the school so the kids ran to the nearest class.” Visuals shared on Facebook showed police presence at the school.

People express concern amid shooting reports

Several people expressed concern when they heard reports of the shooting. “God watch over them!,” one person wrote on Facebook. Another added, “Praying all is okay.” A person claimed that there were two suspects, but this remains unverified by authorities.

Yet another person updated that the kids were still on lockdown. People who claimed they had relatives in the school also shared accounts.

“My son is there too! He said they were leaving and staff members told them to run back inside. He’s in a classroom with staff and other students. He said they have them away from the door sitting in the floor…,” a person wrote.

Another chipped in, saying, “My little brother called me and told me someone got shot in the stairway by the lockers. He is in a classroom on lockdown.”

