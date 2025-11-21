Who was Ryan Eagon? Tiffin, Ohio father dies after killing children, 29-year-old man in chilling murder-suicide

Ryan Eagon, a 42-year-old man from Tiffin, Ohio, carried out one of the deadliest murder suicide incidents the city has seen in recent times. Eagon, on Wednesday, shot his wife's two children - a seven-year-old and a seven-month-old, along with a 29-year-old man, Dustin Wiley, who was inside the house with Eagon's wife. Representational.(Representational.)

Dustin Wiley is the son of the eldest child killed in the shooting, CBS affiliate WTOL11 reported.

The shooting happened on the 100 block of Huss Street in Tiffin at 6:24 p.m. on Wednesday. Eagon's wife was left unharmed, and no police officers were injured, in what the police described as an act of targeted attack.

On Thursday, the family of Dustin Wiley shared a photo of Wiley along with the seven-year-old child and gave the local ABC-affiliate, 6ABC, permission to use it.

Chilling New Details Emerge In Ryan Eagon Murder-Suicide

On Thursday, the Tiffin Police revealed how the chilling incident unfolded at the quiet neighborhood of Huss Street on Wednesday. The police revealed that Eagon and his wife were having ongoing domestic issues, and she was planning to move out of her house. Dustin Wiley was also in the house, helping her pack things.

They knew that Eagon would be at work at that time. However, the mother told investigators that she heard the seven-year-old cry out outside. Both the children were playing near the car on the driveway, investigators revealed.

When the mother and Wiley came out, they saw Ryan Eagon in the parkway. Cleveland 9 News reported that witnesses saw that Eagon first chased Wiley down the parkway and shot him. He then came back and shot the two children.

The mother was left unharmed. She revealed to local media that the event left her "traumatized."

The seven-year-old boy was pronounced dead at the scene. Tiffin Fire and Rescue took Dustin Wiley and the seven-month-old to the hospital, where they both passed away.

Investigators did not reveal the motive behind the shooting.