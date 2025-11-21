Fact-check: Trump health insurance needs Democrats to pay more? Truth behind viral claim

A viral post has claimed that President Donald Trump is starting his own health insurance. The post is being widely shared on X, but to be sure, is is being amplified by unverified accounts. However, it is designed to look like a White House release, which is likely why many have been taken in by the claim. A viral claim said Donald Trump had announced his own health insurance. (AFP)

As per this viral post, the message comes from President Trump himself. “For decades greedy Insurance Companies have bled Americans dry. That's why President Trump, in association with AETNA and under the watchful eye of HHS Secretary Kennedy, is introducing TRUMP INSURANCE,” the post that is being widely shared states.

It continues that Trump voters have to pay $599 a month for this, while Democrats have to cough up $1499 for the same coverage. “Details are coming soon. Delivering for America!,” the post concludes.

Also Read | Trump administration threatens to withhold $75M from Pennsylvania over immigrant truck drivers

One person, sharing the post, exclaimed, “What?”.

Many others commented as well. One person said “Trump voters paying $599 while Democrats get charged $1,499 for the same care? Congrats, MAGA, your loyalty just bought you the grift you voted for.”

Another remarked, “Why does it feel like everything Donald Trump does breaks a law?”.

Is there a Trump insurance?

Despite the wide range of reactions to the claim, there is no truth to it. No official release has come from the White House. Releases like these are shared on the White House social media handles too, and no such post exists.

One of the earlier profiles to share this viral claim is TheRealThelmaJohnson. The person had shared it stating “This is absolutely crazy.” However, as many caught on to the fact that this claim was not true, readers added context.

"For clarity: This image is satirical and not an actual White House statement. No such "Trump Insurance" exists. The account @TheRealThelmaJ1 specializes in political parody," they wrote below her post on X.