White House defends Trump's ‘quiet, Piggy’, ‘terrible person’ remarks to women journalists

In the wake of a couple of incidents wherein United States President Donald Trump was seen lashing out at women reporters, the White House has defended his remarks. Trump, in the recent days, confronted two journalists from US news outlets ABC News and Bloomberg after their questions.(AP)

Trump has, in the recent days, confronted two journalists from US news outlets ABC News and Bloomberg for their questions.

In response, the White House called ABC News a “Democrat spin operation masquerading as a broadcast network.”

Regarding Trump's ‘quiet, Piggy’ remark to a Bloomberg reporter, a White House official, on the condition of anonymity, told AFP news agency that the reporter had behaved “in an inappropriate and unprofessional way towards her colleagues”. “…If you're going to give it, you have to be able to take,” the official said.

On Wednesday, the White House doubled down on its defense, releasing a fact sheet containing examples over the last 8 years of what it described as “a deliberate deception to wage war” on Trump as well as the “millions of Americans who elected him to multiple terms,” AFP reported

Trump on Tuesday lashed out at ABC News correspondent Mary Bruce in the Oval Office during a White House visit by Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Bruce had posed questions to the Saudi crown prince regarding the murder of a dissident Saudi journalist in 2018, and also on the business dealings of Trump's family and the Jeffrey Epstein controversy.

Following her questions, Trump told Bruce not to “embarrass our guest”, and threatened to suspend ABC's broadcast license while calling her a “terrible reporter.”

In an earlier instance, Trump confronted Bloomberg reporter Catherine Lucey on Air Force last week after she asked why his administration was reluctant to release material on Epstein. “Quiet, Piggy," said Trump to Lucey.

A video clip from the incident showed Lucey and another reporters attempting to talk at the same time, common for journalists to try to get the President's attention while posing questions.