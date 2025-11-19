After calling a reporter ‘piggy’, Trump berates another for asking about killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi

President Donald Trump lashed out at reporter Mary Bruce in the Oval Office for asking Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman about the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Trump called her “horrible” and labelled the question as “terrible.” Donald Trump’s reaction to being asked about the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi has outraged many. (REUTERS)

Trump also attacked ABC, where Bruce works as the chief White House correspondent, and called it a “crappy company”. He threatened that the broadcasting license of the network “should be taken away.”

What did Donald Trump say?

“You don’t have to embarrass our guest by asking a question like that,” Donald Trump said. He continued, “A lot of people didn’t like that gentleman that you’re talking about,” adding, “Whether you like him or didn’t like him, things happen.”

Who was Jamal Khashoggi?

He was a US-based journalist who covered major stories and was a critic of Saudi Arabia's government, according to a 2021 report by the BBC. On October 2, 2018, he visited the Saudi consulate in Istanbul and was murdered. What followed next was conflicting narratives emerging about how he died or what happened to him. His death provoked international condemnation.

What else did Mary Bruce ask?

Not just about the killed journalist, but Trump lashed out at Bruce over other questions. He insulted her when she asked him about the Epstein files.

“It’s not the question that I mind; it’s your attitude,” Trump told Bruce. “I think you are a terrible reporter. It’s the way you ask these questions.”

He added, “You’re a terrible person and a terrible reporter,” according to the New York Times.

What is the ‘piggy’ controversy?

Donald Trump called a reporter 'piggy' for asking him about the Jeffrey Epstein files aboard Air Force One. Reporter Catherine Lucey, of Bloomberg News, was asking a question about the files when Trump cut her off. “Quiet!” he said. “Quiet, piggy.”