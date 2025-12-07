Bear Bachmeier, Caleb Douglas injured? Texas Tech and BYU fans wonder after poor show

BYU Cougars quarterback Bear Bachmeier (47) sits on the field after recovering the loose ball during the first half against the Texas Tech(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect) BYU quarterback Bear Bachmeier and Texas Tech WR Caleb Douglas worried fans on Saturday. BYU quarterback Bear Bachmeier and Texas Tech WR Caleb Douglas worried fans on Saturday. As the two teams locked horns at the AT&T Stadium, both star players struggled through the first half. At the time of writing this story, the Red Raiders led 13-7.

Bear Bachmeier injury update

The BYU quarterback appeared to roll his ankle on the Cougars' opening drive, per the ABC broadcast. He was examined on the sideline and had the ankle wrapped extensively. Despite the injury scare, Bachmeier has remained in the game and continues to take every snap.

However, the 19-year-old appeared to be limping for much of the game.

“Bachmeier's limited mobility has taken away the QB run game. Cougars also haven't been dialing up any vertical passes since their opening drive,” one fan wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“Give Bear Bachmeier some of that good medicine, tape that ankle up, and then find a way to stay within a score until the 4th and see what happens at the end of it,” another one added.

Bachmeier completed 9 out of his 12 attempts for a mere 55 yards in the first half.

Caleb Douglas injured?

Meanwhile, Douglas became a point of concern for Texas fans. The star WR did not have a single reception in the first half.

“Not one target to Caleb Douglas all first half. Investigate this coaching staff or this QB. Ain’t no f*****g way,” one fan tweeted.

“Where the hell is Caleb Douglas?!” another one asked. Douglas is not injured. There is no update from the team.

By the halftime mark, Texas Tech held on to a 13-7 lead. The Red Raiders had 228 yards of offense in the first half, fueled by 142 passing yards from Behren Morton, while the defense held BYU to 114 total yards.