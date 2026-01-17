Are schools closed on Martin Luther King Day? Here's what you need to know

Martin Luther King Day, which will be the second federal holiday of the year 2026, is celebrated all across the US on every third Monday in January. Martin Luther King Day will see closures of government offices, schools, and libraries, while some businesses stay open. (Unsplash)

On this day, Martin Luther King Jr. is honored for his profound efforts in the fight for civil rights and the elimination of racial inequality in the nation. Given that it is a holiday, several Americans are wondering about whether schools, government offices, and shopping centers will remain open.

“In observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the Nebraska Department of Education will be closed on Monday, January 19, 2026. Thank you for your understanding as we honor this federal holiday,” the department stated in an official statement on its X page.

Also Read: Is MLK Day a federal holiday this year? What is open and what is closed? Update on stock market, banks, USPS

Are schools open on Martin Luther King Day? Many educational institutions, libraries, and community centers in various cities throughout the US will not provide regular classes or services during this holiday. Instead, they encourage families to engage in special events or personal activities to benefit the community on this day.

As per the Illinois State Board of Education, Martin Luther King Jr. Day is not classified as a “legal school holiday.” However, the board allows districts the option to commemorate it. In such instances, the district designates it as a “Not in Attendance” day, stating that no students are participating in learning as decided by the local school board.

According to the calendar of Chicago Public Schools for the 2025-26 academic year, the district recognizes this day as a holiday, resulting in no school activities being held.

In order to know whether your state or school will be closed for this holiday, it is advisable to closely monitor school bulletins and the social media channels of each state regarding the cancellation of services and classes that could disrupt the usual schedule.