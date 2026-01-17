Is MLK Day a federal holiday this year? What is open and what is closed? Update on stock market, banks, USPS

Every year, the third Monday in January is designated as Martin Luther King Jr. Day. MLK Day this year is on Monday, January 19 and is a federal holiday in the U.S. MLK Day 2026: What's open and closed?

For many Americans, this is the first three-day weekend of 2026.

Martin Luther King Jr., the leader of the Civil Rights Movement, was slain in Memphis, Tennessee, on April 4, 1968. This holiday honors his life and legacy.

Here's all you need to know about what is open and closed on the holiday.

Read more: Did Trump cancel MLK Day 2026? Here's what will change this year

What is closed and who has a day off work? All federal, state, and local offices will be closed in celebration of the holiday. The U.S. Office of Personnel Management lists eleven federal holidays. MLK Day is one of them.

Schools On Martin Luther King Jr. Day, public schools will remain closed. There are some private school exceptions.

Stock markets On January 19, the bond market, Nasdaq, and the New York Stock Exchange will all be closed. Except for a few holidays, those marketplaces are normally open Monday through Friday.

Banks Banks often close on the same days as the Federal Reserve, which observes the aforementioned federal holiday calendar. Online bank transactions are also not often executed on federal holidays.

ATM's, although, remain available for deposits and withdrawal of money.

Post offices The USPS is closed and does not deliver normal mail on federal holidays.

USPS still delivers packages sent by Priority Mail Express. Additionally, AARP states that during federal holidays, consumers may still "order stamps, print shipping labels, order boxes and other mail supplies, and request package pickups" on USPS.com.

According to the FedEx website, it will operate on a modified schedule on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

UPS will not provide delivery or pickup services. However, according to its website, UPS Express Critical service will be accessible that day.

Public Libraries and DMV offices Public libraries will remain closed. All Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) locations throughout the Empire State are closed.

Read more: What's open and closed on MLK Day? Post offices, banks, schools, stock market

What is open? Grocery Stores The majority of grocery stores like Wegmans, Tops, Costco, Aldi, Target, and Walmart will remain open.

Before visiting a store, you can contact or check online to make sure it is open.