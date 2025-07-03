Wegmans recalls popular chocolate over undeclared allergen in these states: ‘Life-threatening’

Wegmans has recalled a popular chocolate candy due to a serious labeling error. The product reportedly contains milk, but the packaging does not mention it, which could be a major concern for people with milk allergies. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) confirmed the issue in a public notice, as per a USA Today report. Popular chocolate recalled in nine states due to undisclosed allergen, 'life-threatening' warning issued(Representational Image)

The recalled candy, Wegmans Semi-Sweet Chocolate Nonpareils, was manufactured by Mellace Family Brands California, Inc., based in Warren, Ohio.

According to the FDA, the problem came to light when milk was detected in the product but not declared on the packaging. Officials linked the issue to a temporary lapse in the supplier’s manufacturing process.

“People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume these products,” the FDA warned in a public advisory.

Also read: Fourth of July events: Where to watch fireworks in Ohio, Wisconsin and Minnesota

Wegmans chocolate recall: Where was the product sold?

The company's Semi-Sweet Chocolate Nonpareils were sold in clear plastic tubs at Wegmans stores in several states, including New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, Massachusetts, Virginia, and North Carolina.

They were also available in Washington, D.C. No illnesses have been reported so far. However, the FDA is advising customers to check their tubs and avoid eating any product from the recalled batches.

How to identify the affected product?

To see if your product is part of the recall, look for the codes given below:

UPC: 0 77890 49787 6

SCC: 10077890497873

The recall applies to these lot numbers and best by dates:

55021 – Dec 28, 2025

55031 – Dec 29, 2025

55491 – Feb 13, 2026

55501 – Feb 14, 2026

56061 – Apr 11, 2026

56071 – Apr 12, 2026

Wegmans has asked customers to stop using the product. Anyone who bought one of these tubs can return it to the store for a full refund.

The issue was reported to the FDA by the manufacturer on June 25. Wegmans has now posted recall notices in stores and online. The company is also sharing updates through its customer service channels.

The FDA says it will keep monitoring the situation. Allergy groups are also urging shoppers to check product labels carefully - even on brands they trust.

FAQs:

Q1. What is being recalled at Wegmans?

Wegmans Semi-Sweet Chocolate Nonpareils (18.5 oz tubs) are being recalled due to undeclared milk.

Q2. Which states are affected by the recall?

The product was sold in eight states and Washington, D.C., including New York, New Jersey, and Virginia.

Q3. Has anyone reported an illness?

No illnesses related to the product have been reported so far.

Q4. What should I do with the recalled product?

Customers should return the item to Wegmans for a full refund and avoid consuming it.