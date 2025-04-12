Wegmans product recall: Bought Braised Beef with Vegetables? Here's what to do

Supermarket chain Wegmans has issued a recall of one of its most popular beef products. The company issued a warning that says that its Bag Braised Beef with Vegetables has been recalled due to potentially having ‘white rubber foreign material’. No further details were provided. Wegmans has issued a recall of one of its most popular beef products(Unsplash)

Wegmans further states that customers can identify the product with a best-by date of April 16, 2025, and a UPC of 100-77890-61671-7.

Bought the Wagmans Bag Braised Beef with Vegetables? Here's what to do

Wegmans has asked customers affected by the recall to return the product to its customer service desk for a full refund. Anyone with questions may call (855)-934-3663. Customers can contact Wegmans Food Markets at 1-855-934-3663 daily from 8:00 AM through 9:00 PM EST.

Wegmans regularly updates its product recalls page.

In 2025, Wegmans issued several recalls for various products due to safety concerns. Below is a summary of the recalls based on available information:

Cook in Bag Braised Beef with Vegetables (Announced April 7, 2025)

Reason: Potential contamination with white rubber foreign material.

Details: UPC 100-77890-61671-7, Best By Date April 16, 2025. Customers can return the product for a full refund.

Fully Cooked Breaded Chicken Breast Nuggets (Announced January 27, 2025)

Reason: Possible bone fragments in the meat.

Details: 46-oz packages, UPC 0-77890-25210-9, Best By Date August 26, 2025. Affected products were sold in Delaware, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and Washington, D.C. Customers were advised to discard or return the product for a refund.

No illnesses were reported in connection with these recalls.

Meanwhile, Wegmans Food Markets is launching a new Wegmans.com website and mobile app to offer a personalized digital shopping experience. Along with the ‘Get It’ tab, which shows items left to shop, Wegmans is adding a ‘Got It’ tab to show customers what they have checked off.