After Walmart, several other US stores to face boycott in 2025. Check out full list

BySumanti Sen
Apr 09, 2025 01:11 PM IST

The People's Union USA, a nonpartisan group spearheading the Walmart boycott, is planning additional boycotts against other major US companies.

The People's Union USA, a nonpartisan group spearheading the Walmart boycott in the United States, is planning additional boycotts against major US companies until at least July. These boycotts are part of the group’s ongoing ‘Economic Blackout Tour.’

After Walmart, several other US stores to face boycott in 2025 (REUTERS/Siddharth Cavale)(REUTERS)
The People's Union USA said the motive behind the movement is to protect the American working class from "the greed and corruption that's kept us divided, distracted, and struggling for decades," according to Newsweek.

Full list of stores to be boycotted in 2025

The group has said that its movement is "just getting started" and "not stopping anytime soon." The ‘Economic Blackout Tour’ has dates listed until July 4. Set to be impacted are some of the most renowned companies. Take a look:

  • Walmart – April 7-14
  • Economic Blackout 2 – April 18
  • General Mills – April 21-28
  • Amazon Boycott 2 – May 6-12
  • Walmart Boycott 2 - May 20 to 26
  • Target Boycott - June 3 to 9
  • McDonald's Boycott - June 24 to 30
  • Independence Day Boycott – July 4

The grassroots anti-discrimination organisation says on its website, "It's simple: stop spending. On blackout days, avoid shopping, streaming, online orders, fast food, and everything in between. If you absolutely need something, buy it from a small, local business.”

"This is about discipline and awareness. The less we give them, the more power we take back,” it adds.

The Walmart boycott is the latest in a series of economic blackouts targeting key corporations that have rolled back their Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) programmes. The ongoing Walmart boycott, which is set to end on April 14, includes all of the company’s online and retail stores and services, and pharmacy and grocery pickup and delivery services, as well as club stores like Sam's Club. Also part of the blackout are private-label brands affiliated with Walmart, like Great Value and Parent's Choice.

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
