Walmart boycott begins today: Everything you need to know as organiser issues update

A week-long boycott of Walmart in the United States started on April 7. Organised by the People's Union USA, the boycott happens to be the latest in a series of economic blackouts targeting key corporations that have rolled back their Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) programmes.

The group was founded in February. It has initiated similar movements in the past for similar reasons, against companies such as Target, Nestle, McDonald’s, and Amazon.

John Schwartz of the People's Union USA told Newsweek in a statement, “We're boycotting Walmart because they've become the symbol of everything that's wrong with corporate power in this country… Our mission is simple, we want these corporations to start paying their fair share of taxes so the American people can finally be relieved of the burden of federal income tax.”

He added, "We're also calling for real equality, across the board, without question. This boycott is about showing them that we are the economy. We fund their success. And we can shift our money to local businesses or simply choose not to shop at all, anytime we want. If they want our dollars, they need to start respecting the people who keep them in business."

Reason for the Walmart boycott

The main reason behind the boycott is Walmart’s decision to eliminate its DEI initiatives. The People’s Union USA believe such steps undermine progress in promoting diversity and inclusion in the workplace.

The People’s Union USA argues that political corruption and corporate greed are undermining the progress of the country. They believe that regardless of consumers’ political affiliations, they can agree on the need to challenge corporate decisions that hinder social progress.

The Trump administration dismantled federal DEI initiatives soon after Donald Trump resumed office in January. In the aftermath of this step, various private companies, including Meta, Walmart, Amazon, and Lowe’s, scaled back or eliminated their DEI programmes, making advocacy groups furious.

During the current boycott, consumers have been urged to avoid spending money at any Walmart location or using its online services, including its mobile apps and other affiliate platforms. The key areas affected by the boycott include retail stores, online platforms, private label brands, pharmacy & health services, financial services, warehouse clubs, subscription services and grocery delivery & pickup, according to Newsweek.

Organiser issues update

The organiser of the boycott issued an update ahead of the beginning of the action. Schwartz of the People's Union USA shared an update in a video on TikTok, saying, "To those fighting the fight, this Monday we begin the Walmart blackout. Seven days no shopping, no orders, nothing. And this is not about hate, this is about strategy, it's about our power. Because if we don't start fighting the fight now, there won't be much left to fight for."

"This is where we once again draw the line, this is again where we say enough. Seven days of economic resistance, and not just Walmart, it's time to get serious across the board. Start pulling back, stop spending on what you don't need,” he continued.

Schwartz added, "This movement is not against the people. It is for them. We lift each other up, we protect our communities, and we show the giants that we're not afraid to fight back. Be safe my friends, be vigilant, but don't be quiet."