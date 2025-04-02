Lancaster SC Walmart shooting: 2 injured, suspect arrested — What We Know

UPDATE: A shooting at a Walmart store in the city of Lancaster, South Carolina, left two people injured. Both victims were taken to a local hospital for treatment and their injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening, City of Lancaster Police Department Chief Don Roper said in a press briefing on Tuesday. One person has been arrested in connection with the shooting. Police are responding to reports of a shooting at a Walmart in Lancaster, South Carolina.(UnSplash)

ORIGINAL STORY: Police are responding to reports of a shooting and an active shooter at a Walmart in Lancaster, South Carolina.

“There has been a shooting incident at Walmart in the City of Lancaster at 805 Highway 9 ByPass West. Any media personnel who respond should stage in the parking lot of Carolina Pharmacy, 751 PyPass West. Law enforcement representatives will meet with you there as soon as possible. Thank you,” Lancaster Police Department said in a post on Facebook.

The Walmart is located in the University Place shopping center on Highway 9 Bypass West.

Lancaster County Sheriff's Office SC also provided an update on the incident: “Law enforcement is responding to an incident at Walmart in the City of Lancaster (805 Highway 9 Bypass West). Media personnel should stage in the parking lot of Carolina Pharmacy (751 Bypass West), where law enforcement representatives will meet with you as soon as possible. We will provide updates as they become available. Thank you for your cooperation.”

Four schools with the Lancaster County School District were briefly placed on lockdown, a district spokesperson told WCNC.

Multiple witnesses reported seeing more than 30 police cars, along with EMS and fire trucks in the area.

“2:50 pm- Stay away from Lancaster Walmart. Active Shooting,” one witness reported on Facebook.

Another wrote, “What’s going on at Walmart in Lancaster?? About 30+ Police cars have it surrounded. Now EMS and Fire trucks are rolling in HEAVY.”

Another person reported, “Active shooter. Two guys was shooting at each other.”

One person shared, “Just received a text that there is a lockdown at store 1030 (walmart lancaster). Be safe.”

Another witness wrote, “Check on your people we were in Walmart in Lancaster and someone started shooting lots of shots were fired. Ŵè are safe but it was the scariest thing I've ever experienced!!!!”