‘Stop feeding giants’; Why is Walmart boycott happening in US and what items are being snubbed?

As the Walmart boycott is set to begin on April 7, the People's Union USA has called on consumers to refrain from spending money at any Walmart stores or supercenters, online, on apps, through subscription services, or at its affiliates. Walmart stated in late 2024 that it will no longer be included in the Human Rights Campaign's annual benchmark index, a reflection of its DEI practices(REUTERS)

John Schwarz, the man behind the Walmart boycott, is the founder of the People's Union. The grassroots organisation is committed to “economic resistance, government accountability, and corporate reform.” Schwarz has blasted several major companies like Target, Walmart, Nestle, and Amazon.

In a social media post, Schwarz called out Walmart as one of “the biggest beasts in the game”. He accused Walmart of “swallowing up local economies”, “crushing small businesses” and underpaying their workers.

Schwarz, whose Instagram account is TheOneCalledJai, stated in a post on Friday that the Walmart boycott “isn't about hate” but it is about how Americans must use their influence and tactics to stop “feeding these giants.”

He informed his audience that they have been seeing price increases while wages remain unchanged. “We've watched these companies rake in billions while families can barely afford groceries.”

Walmart and its DEI policies

After Trump took over the White House, he signed an executive order to dismantle government's Diversity, Equality, and Inclusion (DEI) projects.

The biggest retailer in the country, Walmart, said in late 2024 that it will no longer be included in the Human Rights Campaign's annual benchmark index, a reflection of its DEI practices. Additionally, the business declared that it will no longer take gender or color into account when deciding which suppliers to hire.

Walmart boycott: What items are being snubbed?

The People's Union USA has also appealed to consumers to boycott all Walmart-related purchases, including groceries, food, and fuel:

Walmart retail outlets: Every Walmart location, including Supercenters and Neighborhood Markets

Online website and apps: The Walmart+ membership service, Walmart.com, Walmart Marketplace, and Walmart Grocery App

Financial services: All bill payment, money transfers, Walmart MoneyCard, and any in-store check cashing.

Health services: Walmart Health Centers, Vision Centers, and Pharmacy

Delivery of groceries: Walmart offers curbside pickup, Walmart In-Home delivery, and fulfillment of all shopping orders.

All Walmart fueling stations