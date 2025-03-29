Mom goes into labour while grocery shopping, husband records ordeal: ‘Thank you, Walmart'

A routine shopping trip turned into a life-changing moment for Serena Mancera, 31, when she unexpectedly went into labour at a Walmart in Texas. Serena and her husband, Juan Mancera, 27, had stopped by the store before heading to the beach with their family, including their three children. Serena had placenta previa, a condition where the placenta blocks the cervix, causing risky bleeding.(Instagram/@juanandserena)

While Juan was checking out at the register, Serena went to the restroom, only to notice blood running down her leg. Panicked, she shouted for help.

“As I was done paying, I walked to the front, and I heard my wife screaming, scared due to blood running down her legs,” Juan recalled, according to Caters News. “I was in shock mode… the best thing for me was to keep her calm, relax, and not leave her side.”

Take a look at the post:

Serena was diagnosed with placenta previa, a pregnancy complication where the placenta covers the cervix, sometimes leading to dangerous bleeding.

A group of Walmart customers and employees quickly stepped in to assist. One employee and a fellow shopper helped watch the couple’s children while another called for an ambulance. Serena was then rushed to a hospital in Galveston, where she safely delivered her son, Juan Daniel Mancera, Jr.

In an emotional Instagram post, Serena expressed her gratitude: “Thank you, Walmart, for experiencing this with me. I could not have done this alone!”

Juan, who recorded the chaotic yet touching moment, shared the video online, where it quickly went viral, amassing over 2.1 million views.

“Thank you to all the Walmart workers and the sweet Canadian nurse who helped my wife,” he said. “We are thankful and blessed we have each other and to know there are good people out there.”