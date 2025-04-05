‘Hands Off’ protest goes beyond US as France, Canada, others hold massive anti-Trump protests: See pics, viral videos

Hands Off protests against the Trump administration and its supporters kicked off in the US, as well as Canada, Britain, France, Germany, Mexico and Portugal. The protests comes as prominent political personalities and activists have vowed to take a stand against the “most brazen power grab in modern history.” Hands Off protest: While one of the biggest Hands Off rallies is anticipated to take place on Washington's National Mall, several videos and pictures of anti-Trump protests from other countries, including Canada, France and Greenland, have surfaced on social media.(X@ArtCandee)

Nearly 400,000 people have registered to attend the “Hands Off!” rallies, which are being held in over 1,000 places in all 50 states, according to Indivisible, a progressive organization that is one of nearly 200 organizations working together to coordinate the major event.

Hands Off protests take place in France, Canada and Germany

While one of the biggest Hands Off rallies is anticipated to take place on Washington's National Mall, several videos and pictures of anti-Trump protests from other countries, including Canada, France and Greenland, have surfaced on social media.

“Donald Trump and Elon Musk think this country belongs to them,” the movement’s website reads. “They’re taking everything they can get their hands on, and daring the world to stop them. On Saturday, April 5th, we’re taking to the streets nationwide to fight back with a clear message: Hands Off!”

Hands Off protest against Trump and Musk: ‘No more looting, no more stealing’

The demonstrators' three main demands are to stop the Trump government's “billionaire takeover and rampant corruption,” prevent federal funding cuts for programs like Social Security and Medicare that are essential for salaried employees, and halt attacks on immigrants, transgender people, and other communities.

The demonstrations coincide with a surge in opposition to the administration, with Republican members of Congress being questioned and pressured at town halls regarding Trump's policies and actions, as well as actions taken by Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency to reduce the size of the federal government, lay off employees, and reduce certain government services.

According to the movement's website, “This is the moment where we say NO. No more looting, no more stealing, no more billionaires raiding our government while working people struggle to survive.”

Hands Off protest goes beyond US: Here's how France, Canada and others are protesting

As protests against Tesla, DOGE and Trump are happening all over the world, protestors were seen holding placards that read: “Hands Off Canada” and “Hands Off Greenland”. They were also heard raising anti-Musk and anti-Trump slogans.