Hands Off protest on April 5: Who’s mastermind behind anti-Trump movement and how you can participate

Hands Off protest is scheduled to take place on April 5 in 50 states across the US and it is anticipated to be one of the biggest one-day demonstrations in recent history. The Hands Off protest is being organized by a consortium of progressive advocacy groups, with MoveOn at the forefront. (X@ArtCandee)

The “Hands Off!” movement targets President Donald Trump and billionaire Elon Musk amid mounting discontent with their power. According to an Axios report, organizers have referred to it as a National Day of Action.

Hands Off protest: Who’s behind anti-Trump movement?

This will be one of the major anti-Trump protest since the beginning of President's second term, according to the movement's organisers.

The Hands Off protest is being organized by a consortium of progressive advocacy groups, with MoveOn at the forefront. Other leading groups include Indivisible, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), the League of Women Voters, Planned Parenthood Action Fund, and many more. One grassroots organization that is assisting in organizing smaller neighborhoods is 50501 for 50 States, which argues that everyone should be able to participate in protests, not only those who live in large cities.

The largest Hands Off protest rally is expected to take place in Washington DC, where speakers will include prominent personalities in politics and labor activism.

Tensions are anticipated to increase across the US on Saturday as more than 250,000 protestors are expected to join an influx of anti-Trump protests, according to advocacy group MoveOn.

Under the Hands Off protest, its organizers have scheduled over 1,000 events across the US.

It is expected that Washington DV will draw large number of protesters on the National Mall.

Those who are willing to join the protests have been asked to arrive at Sylvan Theater by around 11 AM, as speakers and programming are set to begin at noon.

Also Read: ‘Hands off’ protest: Check traffic alerts in your city amid anti-Trump demonstrations

Hands Off protest: What are protestor demonstrating against?

Hands Off protesters are voicing their opposition to several policies of the Trump administration, including the administration's handling of Social Security benefits, the termination of federal employees, assaults on anti-immigrant laws and consumer safeguards, and attacks on transgender people.

Musk's relationship with the federal government through DOGE is another target of the protests, which follow a wave of demonstrations at Tesla businesses throughout the world.

In a fiery statement on its website, Hands Off! said, “This is not just corruption. This goes beyond simple poor management. This takeover is hostile”

Blasting Trump and Musk, The Hands Off! campaign website claimed that the duo believe they “own this nation”, adding that “they're taking everything they can get their hands on, and daring the world to stop them.”

“We're taking to the streets across the country on Saturday, April 5th, to fight back with a clear message: Hands Off!”