‘Hands off’ protest: Find out places to avoid amid heavy traffic alerts

Hundreds of ‘Hands Off’ protests are slated across the United States this Saturday, April 5, and traffic disruptions are expected in several cities and towns, especially in Massachusetts, Florida, and other East Coast states. Amy Zeno, left, joins the Hands Off Our Schools rally outside the Department of Education building, Friday, April 4, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)(AP)

The national movement, backed by groups like Hands Off!, the 50501 Movement, and Women’s March, aims to challenge the policies of President Donald Trump and Elon Musk’s controversial Department of Government Efficiency.

“Hands off our government, hands off our constitution,” lauded organizer Kate Merritt-O'Toole. “Elon Musk's interference into the database of people's private information, social security, lots of concerns.”

While Trump will be in Florida for a series of events—including the LIV Golf tournament in Miami and a senior championship at his Jupiter golf club.

In Boston, one of the largest demonstrations is planned at the Boston Common, beginning at 11 a.m. with a march toward City Hall Plaza, followed by a rally featuring Senator Ed Markey and a special acoustic set from Dropkick Murphys.

Despite forecasts of heavy rain across parts of Massachusetts, many say they’ll march no matter what. “Rain or shine I’ll be out there,” one protester Andre Phillips told CBS News. “The more people go out at the same time, the louder the voice.”

Florida will also see simultaneous protests near Trump’s events in Palm Beach and Jupiter.

Major protest locations & probable traffic alerts (Massachusetts)

Boston Common & City Hall Plaza, Boston

Timing: Starts at 11 a.m.

Expect detours along Tremont St., Beacon St., and roads around Government Center. Major rally point.

Worcester

Timing: Likely midday

Delays near Main St. and City Hall areas; commuter traffic may be affected.

Springfield

Activity concentrated around city center. Traffic around I-91 exits may see slowdowns.

Holyoke

Watch for congestion around city parks and local government buildings.

Great Barrington

Potential delays through US Route 7 corridor.

Newburyport

Route 1 and coastal roadways could experience backups due to gatherings.

Falmouth & Oak Bluffs (Martha’s Vineyard)

Limited parking and ferry disruption possible.

Lynn, Gloucester, and Peabody

Local traffic may slow due to rally foot traffic in downtown zones.

Plymouth & Provincetown

Tourist routes and historic areas could see delays.

Leominster, Lowell, and Lawrence

North-central towns seeing uptick in activity; expect localized detours.

Major protest locations & probable traffic alerts (Rhode Island)

Providence

Expected Zone: Downtown, around the State House and Kennedy Plaza

High likelihood of road closures near the Capitol, bus delays, and detours around I-95 access ramps during rally hours.

South Kingstown / Wakefield Area

Expected Zone: Near the URI campus or public commons

Local road congestion near Route 138 and Route 108. Expect increased pedestrian presence and possible detours.

Newport

Expected Zone: Downtown waterfront or Washington Square

Parking will be limited; expect heavy delays around Thames Street and Memorial Boulevard.

Middletown / Portsmouth (via cluster overlap)

Minor backups possible on East Main Rd (Route 138) and West Main Rd (Route 114).

Major protest locations & probable traffic alerts (Connecticut)

Manchester

Expected Zone: Downtown civic areas or near Buckland Hills

Expect slowdowns near I-84 exits and Route 83. Possible mall area congestion.

Naugatuck

Expected Zone: Town Green or central civic spaces

Delays along Route 63 and Route 68; downtown parking will be tight.

Woodbury

Expected Zone: Main Street area

Likely local detours due to gatherings near public spaces and schools.

Meriden

Expected Zone: Downtown hub or city park

Expect congestion near Broad Street, West Main Street, and close to Route 691 junctions.

Canaan / Northwest CT Cluster

Expected Zone: Civic center or town park

Route 7 may experience slowdowns; limited bypass options in this rural area.

Montville / Norwich Vicinity

Expected Zone: Near government buildings or town green

Moderate congestion near Route 32 and local shopping centers.

Hamden (Greater New Haven Area)

Expected Zone: Civic areas near town center

Whitney Ave and Dixwell Ave may see delays; minor reroutes possible near Yale or Quinnipiac areas.

New London / Southeastern Cluster

Watch for impact near ferry terminals, State Pier, and downtown. Route 1 and I-95 connectors could slow down.