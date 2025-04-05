‘Hands off’ protest: Find out places to avoid amid heavy traffic alerts
Hundreds of 'Hands Off' protests are set for April 5, targeting Donald Trump's policies and Elon Musk's government interference.
Hundreds of ‘Hands Off’ protests are slated across the United States this Saturday, April 5, and traffic disruptions are expected in several cities and towns, especially in Massachusetts, Florida, and other East Coast states.
The national movement, backed by groups like Hands Off!, the 50501 Movement, and Women’s March, aims to challenge the policies of President Donald Trump and Elon Musk’s controversial Department of Government Efficiency.
“Hands off our government, hands off our constitution,” lauded organizer Kate Merritt-O'Toole. “Elon Musk's interference into the database of people's private information, social security, lots of concerns.”
While Trump will be in Florida for a series of events—including the LIV Golf tournament in Miami and a senior championship at his Jupiter golf club.
In Boston, one of the largest demonstrations is planned at the Boston Common, beginning at 11 a.m. with a march toward City Hall Plaza, followed by a rally featuring Senator Ed Markey and a special acoustic set from Dropkick Murphys.
Despite forecasts of heavy rain across parts of Massachusetts, many say they’ll march no matter what. “Rain or shine I’ll be out there,” one protester Andre Phillips told CBS News. “The more people go out at the same time, the louder the voice.”
Florida will also see simultaneous protests near Trump’s events in Palm Beach and Jupiter.
Major protest locations & probable traffic alerts (Massachusetts)
Boston Common & City Hall Plaza, Boston
Timing: Starts at 11 a.m.
Expect detours along Tremont St., Beacon St., and roads around Government Center. Major rally point.
Worcester
Timing: Likely midday
Delays near Main St. and City Hall areas; commuter traffic may be affected.
Springfield
Activity concentrated around city center. Traffic around I-91 exits may see slowdowns.
Holyoke
Watch for congestion around city parks and local government buildings.
Great Barrington
Potential delays through US Route 7 corridor.
Newburyport
Route 1 and coastal roadways could experience backups due to gatherings.
Falmouth & Oak Bluffs (Martha’s Vineyard)
Limited parking and ferry disruption possible.
Lynn, Gloucester, and Peabody
Local traffic may slow due to rally foot traffic in downtown zones.
Plymouth & Provincetown
Tourist routes and historic areas could see delays.
Leominster, Lowell, and Lawrence
North-central towns seeing uptick in activity; expect localized detours.
Major protest locations & probable traffic alerts (Rhode Island)
Providence
Expected Zone: Downtown, around the State House and Kennedy Plaza
High likelihood of road closures near the Capitol, bus delays, and detours around I-95 access ramps during rally hours.
South Kingstown / Wakefield Area
Expected Zone: Near the URI campus or public commons
Local road congestion near Route 138 and Route 108. Expect increased pedestrian presence and possible detours.
Newport
Expected Zone: Downtown waterfront or Washington Square
Parking will be limited; expect heavy delays around Thames Street and Memorial Boulevard.
Middletown / Portsmouth (via cluster overlap)
Minor backups possible on East Main Rd (Route 138) and West Main Rd (Route 114).
Major protest locations & probable traffic alerts (Connecticut)
Manchester
Expected Zone: Downtown civic areas or near Buckland Hills
Expect slowdowns near I-84 exits and Route 83. Possible mall area congestion.
Naugatuck
Expected Zone: Town Green or central civic spaces
Delays along Route 63 and Route 68; downtown parking will be tight.
Woodbury
Expected Zone: Main Street area
Likely local detours due to gatherings near public spaces and schools.
Meriden
Expected Zone: Downtown hub or city park
Expect congestion near Broad Street, West Main Street, and close to Route 691 junctions.
Canaan / Northwest CT Cluster
Expected Zone: Civic center or town park
Route 7 may experience slowdowns; limited bypass options in this rural area.
Montville / Norwich Vicinity
Expected Zone: Near government buildings or town green
Moderate congestion near Route 32 and local shopping centers.
Hamden (Greater New Haven Area)
Expected Zone: Civic areas near town center
Whitney Ave and Dixwell Ave may see delays; minor reroutes possible near Yale or Quinnipiac areas.
New London / Southeastern Cluster
Watch for impact near ferry terminals, State Pier, and downtown. Route 1 and I-95 connectors could slow down.